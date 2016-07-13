An Introduction to Biological Membranes
2nd Edition
Composition, Structure and Function
Description
Introduction to Biological Membranes: Composition, Structure and Function, Second Edition is a greatly expanded revision of the first edition that integrates many aspects of complex biological membrane functions with their composition and structure. A single membrane is composed of hundreds of proteins and thousands of lipids, all in constant flux. Every aspect of membrane structural studies involves parameters that are very small and fast.
Both size and time ranges are so vast that multiple instrumentations must be employed, often simultaneously. As a result, a variety of highly specialized and esoteric biochemical and biophysical methodologies are often utilized. This book addresses the salient features of membranes at the molecular level, offering cohesive, foundational information for advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, biochemists, and membranologists who seek a broad overview of membrane science.
Key Features
- Significantly expanded coverage on function, composition, and structure
- Brings together complex aspects of membrane research in a universally understandable manner
- Features profiles of membrane pioneers detailing how contemporary studies originated
- Includes a timeline of important discoveries related to membrane science
Readership
Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and established researchers interested in biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, and biophysics
Table of Contents
I. Membrane Composition and Structure
Chapter 1. Introduction to Biological Membranes
- 1. What Is a Biological Membrane?
- 2. General Membrane Functions
- 3. Eukaryote Cell Structure
- 4. Size of Domains
- 5. Basic Composition of Membranes
- 6. Summary
Chapter 2. Membrane History
- 1. Oil on Water: Interface Studies
- 2. The Lipid Bilayer Membrane
- 3. Summary
Chapter 3. Water and the Hydrophobic Effect
- 1. Water: Strength in Numbers
- 2. Structure of Water
- 3. Properties of Water: No Ordinary Joe
- 4. Surface Tension
- 5. The Hydrophobic Effect
- 6. Summary
Chapter 4. Membrane Lipids: Fatty Acids
- 1. What Are Lipids?
- 2. Why Are There so Many Different Lipids?
- 3. Lipid Classification Systems
- 4. Fatty Acids
- 5. Summary
Chapter 5. Membrane Polar Lipids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bonds Connecting Acyl Chains
- 3. Phospholipids
- 4. Sphingolipids
- 5. Sterols
- 6. Membrane Lipid Distribution
- 7. Plant Lipids
- 8. Membrane Lipids Found in Low Abundance
- 9. Summary
Chapter 6. Membrane Proteins
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Amino Acids
- 3. How Many Membrane Protein Types Are There?
- 4. Type I. Single Trans-Membrane α-Helix: Glycophorin
- 5. Type II. Multiple Trans-Membrane Span by α-Helices: Bacteriorhodopsin
- 6. Type III. Multiple Trans-Membrane Spans by β-Barrels
- 7. Type IV. Lipid-Anchored Proteins
- 8. Summary
Chapter 7. Membrane Sugars
- 1. Membrane Sugars – Introduction
- 2. Glycolipids
- 3. Glycoproteins
- 4. Summary
Chapter 8. From Lipid Bilayers to Lipid Rafts
- 1. Development of Membrane Models
- 2. The Danielli-Davson “Pauci-Molecular” Model
- 3. The Robertson “Unit Membrane” Model
- 4. Benson and Green Lipoprotein Subunit Models
- 5. Singer-Nicolson “Fluid Mosaic” Model
- 6. Simons Lipid Raft Model
- 7. Summary
Chapter 9. Basic Membrane Properties of the Fluid Mosaic Model
- 1. Size and Time Domains
- 2. Membrane Thickness
- 3. Membrane Asymmetry
- 4. Lateral Diffusion
- 5. Lipid Trans-Membrane Diffusion (Flip-Flop)
- 6. Lipid Melting Behavior
- 7. Membrane Fluidity
- 8. Membrane Dynamics: Harden M. McConnell and Dennis Chapman
- 9. Summary
Chapter 10. Lipid Membrane Properties
- 1. Complex Lipid Interactions
- 2. Nonlamellar Phases
- 3. Lipid Phase Diagrams
- 4. Lipid–Protein Interactions
- 5. Lipid Interdigitation
- 6. Summary
Chapter 11. Long-Range Membrane Properties
- 1. Membrane Lipid Packing
- 2. Membrane Protein Distribution
- 3. Imaging of Membrane Domains
- 4. Homeoviscous Adaptation
- 5. Summary
Chapter 12. Membrane Isolation Methods
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Breaking the Cell – Homogenization
- 3. Membrane Fractionation – Centrifugation
- 4. Membrane Fractionation – Noncentrifugation Methods
- 5. Membrane Markers
- 6. Summary
Chapter 13. Membrane Reconstitution
- 1. Membrane Detergents
- 2. Membrane Protein Isolation
- 3. Membrane Lipid Isolation
- 4. Lipid Models Used in Membrane Studies
- 5. Membrane Reconstitution
- 6. Lipid Rafts
- 7. Summary
II. Membrane Biological Functions
Chapter 14. Membrane Biogenesis: Fatty Acids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
- 3. Fatty Acid Storage, Release, and Transport
- 4. Summary
Chapter 15. Membrane Biogenesis: Phospholipids, Sphingolipids, Plasmalogens, and Cholesterol
- 1. Phospholipids
- 2. Sphingolipids
- 3. Plasmalogens
- 4. Cholesterol
- 5. Summary
Chapter 16. Membrane Biogenesis: Proteins
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Secretory Proteins
- 3. Synthesis of Single-span Proteins (Nlumen/Ccytosol)
- 4. Synthesis of a Single-span Protein (Ncytosol/Clumen)
- 5. Synthesis of Multi-span Proteins
- 6. Synthesis of Glycosylphosphatidylinositol-Linked Proteins
- 7. Posttranslational Modifications
- 8. Summary
Chapter 17. Moving Components Through the Cell: Membrane Trafficking
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Endo-Membrane Flow (Secretion)
- 3. Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis
- 4. The Golgi
- 5. Intracellular Lipid Transport
- 6. Summary
Chapter 18. Membrane-Associated Processes
- 1. Anesthetics
- 2. G Protein–Coupled Reactions
- 3. Membrane Attack Complex
- 4. Nerve Conduction
- 5. Electron Transport/Oxidative Phosphorylation
- 6. Summary
Chapter 19. Membrane Transport
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Simple Passive Diffusion
- 3. Facilitated Diffusion
- 4. Active Transport
- 5. Ionophores
- 6. Gap Junctions
- 7. Other Ways to Cross the Membrane
- 8. Summary
Chapter 20. Bioactive Lipids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ceramides
- 3. Diacylglycerol
- 4. Eicosanoids
- 5. Steroid Hormones
- 6. Phosphatidic Acid
- 7. Summary
Chapter 21. Lipid-Soluble Vitamins
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Vitamin A
- 3. Vitamin D
- 4. Vitamin E
- 5. Vitamin K
- 6. Summary
Chapter 22. Membrane-Associated Diseases
- 1. Cystic Fibrosis
- 2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
- 3. Alzheimer's Disease
- 4. Demyelination Diseases
- 5. Aging
- 6. Summary
Chapter 23. Membranes and Human Health
- 1. Liposomes as Drug Delivery Agents
- 2. Affect of Dietary Lipids on Membrane Structure Function
- 3. Summary
Chapter 24. Cell Death, Apoptosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Necrosis
- 3. Apoptosis
- 4. Mechanisms of Apoptosis
- 5. Mitochondrial Role in Apoptosis
- 6. Extracellular Inducers of Apoptosis
- 7. Summary
Chapter 25. Chronology of Membrane Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 13th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637901
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444637727
About the Author
William Stillwell
Dr. Stillwell was a faculty member at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis for 32 years where he taught a senior level course in Biological Chemistry and a graduate level course in Biological Membranes. He also led an active research lab on the effect of omega-3 fatty acids on model membrane structure and function. He has published 140 papers and 400 abstracts on membranes. He has been an Associate Editor of Chemistry and Physics of Lipids. He retired in 2010 and now maintains Professor Emeritus status.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN, USA