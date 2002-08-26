An Introduction to Atmospheric Gravity Waves, Volume 102
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals
- The Linear Theory
- Terrain-Generated Gravity Waves
- Ducted Gravity Waves
- Gravity Wave Energetics
- Waves and Turbulence
- The Parameterization of Wave Stress
- Observational Techniques
- Data Analyses and Numerical Methods Appendix A: The Hydrostatic Atmosphere Appendix B: Computer Codes and Data on CD-ROM
Description
Gravity waves exist in all types of geophysical fluids, such as lakes, oceans, and atmospheres. They play an important role in redistributing energy at disturbances, such as mountains or seamounts and they are routinely studied in meteorology and oceanography, particularly simulation models, atmospheric weather models, turbulence, air pollution, and climate research.
An Introduction to Atmospheric Gravity Waves provides readers with a working background of the fundamental physics and mathematics of gravity waves, and introduces a wide variety of applications and numerous recent advances.
Nappo provides a concise volume on gravity waves with a lucid discussion of current observational techniques and instrumentation.
Foreword is written by Prof. George Chimonas, a renowned expert on the interactions of gravity waves with turbulence.
Key Features
CD containing real data, computer codes for data analysis and linear gravity wave models included with the text
Readership
Graduate and advanced undergraduate students, as well as scientists and engineers in government agencies and research laboratories specializing in geophysical fluid dynamics, ocean and atmospheric physics, climate research, air pollution, turbulence, and atmospheric chemistry. (NOAA, NASA, NSF, EPA, etc.)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 279
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 26th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491660
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125140829
About the Authors
Carmen Nappo Author
Carmen Nappo received his Ph.D. in Geophysical Sciences from The Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA. His research topic was gravity-wave stress over topography in the planetary boundary layer. His professional career began in 1968 at the NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, Princeton, NJ. where he performed diagnostic studies and evaluations of global-scale atmospheric models. In 1971, he transferred to the NOAA Air Resources Laboratory, Atmospheric Turbulence and Diffusion Division, in Oak Ridge, TN where we worked until retiring in 2005. In 1994, Dr. Nappo received the American Meteorological Society's Editors Award for his reviews for the Journal of Applied Meteorology and in 2006 he received the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Distinguished Career Award. Dr. Nappo has published over 100 scientific papers, seven book chapters, and helped organize international scientific workshops and symposia. He has been a guest scientist and lecturer at universities and institutions in Australia, Germany, South Korea, Sweden, The Netherlands, Turkey, and the USA. Dr. Nappo resides in Knoxville, Tennessee with his wife Joan MacReynolds and their cat Lily.
Affiliations and Expertise
CJN Research Meteorology, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, USA