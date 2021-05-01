An Innovative Role of Biofiltration in Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs)
1st Edition
Many physico-chemical and operational factors influence the performance, treatment costs and long-term stability of biofilters for the treatment of wastewater. An Innovative Role of Biofiltration in Wastewater Treatment Plants focuses on identifying the factors that affect biofiltration, such as the hydraulic retention time of the biofiltration system, the type and characteristics of the filter and the attached biomass, explains their influence and provides guidelines on how to control these factors to optimize better operation with respect to pollutant control present in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs). The fundamental basis of treatment in biofilters is the action of pollutant-degrading microorganisms and consequently the book also discusses in depth about the microbial ecology of biofiltration. In addition, it explores the applications of biofiltration including the removal of emerging pollutants.
- Describes the microbial ecology of biofiltration
- Includes modelling of biofiltration
- Describes the designing of biofilters, start up and monitoring
- Discusses the mechanism of biofiltration
- Describes the controlling and operational factors of biofiltration
Engineers, scientists who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of Environmental Bioremediation Technologies. Different professionals, mangers working or interested in the Environmental Microbiology or Bioremediation field
- Abetment techniques
2. Biological based methods for the removal of VOCs and heavy metals
3. Performance parameters of biofiltration
4. Analysis of product streams in biofilter columns
5. Research status of biofiltration
6. Biofilter media
7. Controlling factors and operation of biofilters
8. Microbial ecology of biofiltration
9. Design and evaluation of open biofilters for the treatment of emerging contaminants
10. Mechanisms of biofiltration
11. Applications of biofiltration
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128239469
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials. He has more than 250 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He has edited 15 books with Elsevier, Springer.
Chief Scientist, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Susana Rodriguez-Couto
Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto (female) got her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry) from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo, obtaining the maximal grade (magna cum laude) and, in addition, she awarded the Extraordinary Prize for Doctoral Thesis in Chemistry. She worked as an Associate Professor and an Isidro Parga Pondal Senior Researcher at the University of Vigo (2000-2004), as a Ramón y Cajal Senior Researcher at Rovira i Virgili University (2004-2008) and as an Ikerbasque Research Professor (2009-2019). She has also worked as an Invited Researcher at the Institute from Environmental Biotechnology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). In 2008, she received the I3 Professor from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Education to the recognition of an outstanding research activity. Her main research lines are focused on the production, immobilisation and industrial and biotechnological applications of redox enzymes and waste valorisation. She is editor of several journals (3Biotech, Frontiers) and 3 Elsevier’s books.
Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain
Jayanta Biswas
Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Biswas is a Professor at Department of Ecological Studies and International Centre for Ecological Engineering, University of Kalyani, West Bengal, India. He obtained M.Sc. in Zoology, M.Phil. in Ecology and Ph.D. for his work on Eco technological management of aquatic systems. His spectrum of research interest and expertise span the following focal areas: ecotoxicology and bioremediation of toxic metal(loid)s; ecological engineering and eco technological remediation of water and soil contaminants; environmental microbiology; Nano biotechnology; dynamics of nutrients and toxic contaminants in water and soil; bio regenerative reclamation of wastewater. A consistent rank holder all through his academic career Professor Biswas received many scholarships, awards and fellowships including Fellow, West Bengal Academy of Science and Technology (FAScT), Fellow, National Environmentalists Association (FNEA), Zoological Society of India (FZSI), Zoological Society, Kolkata (FZS), Senior Scientist Award & Gold Medal (ZSI), Best Research Paper Award (AESA), Outstanding Reviewer Award (Chemosphere (Elsevier) & Environmental Geochemistry and Health (Springer); SRF (ICAR); National Merit Scholarship (MHRD, GoI), etc. He is credited with publishing 130 research papers in international and national journals. He is serving as editorial board member of several international journals of repute, namely Science of the Total Environment (Elsevier); Environmental Geochemistry and Health (Springer); Current Pollution Reports (Springer); Energy & Environment (SAGE). He visited several countries with government travel fellowships, to present research papers and chair scientific sessions in International conferences.
Professor, Department of Ecological Studies and International Centre for Ecological Engineering, University of Kalyani, West Bengal, India
