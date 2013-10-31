An Exploration into China's Economic Development and Electricity Demand by the Year 2050, is an exploratory study of national and regional economic development, energy demand and electricity demand in China by the year of 2050. China’s economy grows rapidly and it is now the second largest economy in the world. In 2010, GDP reached 40 trillion Yuan and electricity consumption was second only to the United States, reaching 4.19 trillion kWh. Many people follow future (long-term) trends of Chinese economic development and demand for electricity closely and are especially interested in how development will look in 2030 and 2050.

Based on the ILE4, this book examines the main features of China's economic development and electricity consumption since the economic reform of the 1980's. It includes an analysis of the intrinsic connection between electricity demand and economic growth and the changing trends of the adjustment of economic structure, regional layout optimization and development of the energy intensive industry, as well as how these factors impact China's demand for electricity. In addition, the book considers the next 20 years of China's economic development and growing demand for electricity based on the detailed simulations conducted by ILE4 in regional economic development and electricity consumption in 2030 as well as the prospective of China's electricity consumption and economic growth in the year 2050.