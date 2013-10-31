An Exploration into China's Economic Development and Electricity Demand by the Year 2050
1st Edition
Description
An Exploration into China's Economic Development and Electricity Demand by the Year 2050, is an exploratory study of national and regional economic development, energy demand and electricity demand in China by the year of 2050. China’s economy grows rapidly and it is now the second largest economy in the world. In 2010, GDP reached 40 trillion Yuan and electricity consumption was second only to the United States, reaching 4.19 trillion kWh. Many people follow future (long-term) trends of Chinese economic development and demand for electricity closely and are especially interested in how development will look in 2030 and 2050.
Based on the ILE4, this book examines the main features of China's economic development and electricity consumption since the economic reform of the 1980's. It includes an analysis of the intrinsic connection between electricity demand and economic growth and the changing trends of the adjustment of economic structure, regional layout optimization and development of the energy intensive industry, as well as how these factors impact China's demand for electricity. In addition, the book considers the next 20 years of China's economic development and growing demand for electricity based on the detailed simulations conducted by ILE4 in regional economic development and electricity consumption in 2030 as well as the prospective of China's electricity consumption and economic growth in the year 2050.
Key Features
- Allows readers China’s economy from reform and opening up to 2050, including the national GDP, economy structure and economy of all the provinces and municipalities
- Examines China's economic development and electricity consumption since the economic reform of the 1980's
- Considers consumption of the next 20 years and demand by the year of 2050 based on simulations conducted by ILE4
Readership
Researchers and practitioners of energy economics, electric power system planning, economists, university professors and students, consultants, and government policy makers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Foreword
- Summary
- List of Contributors
- 1. Exploration and Discovery
- 1.1 Discovery
- 1.2 Positive Correlations Between Electricity Consumption and the Economy
- 1.3 Characteristics of China’s Economic Growth and Electricity Consumption
- 1.4 Level of Electricity Consumption During Industrialization Stage
- 1.5 Scenario Analysis of China’s Economy and Electricity Demand in 2030
- 1.6 Long-Term Trends for National Economic Development and Electricity Demands
- 1.7 Global Comparison
- 2. An Introduction into the Intelligent Laboratory of the Economy–Energy–Electricity–Environment (ILE4)
- 2.1 Intelligent Laboratory
- 2.2 Primary Functions
- 2.3 Primary Models
- 2.4 The Scenario Analysis Method of Economy and Electricity Demand from ILE4
- 3. A Review of China’s Economic Development and Electricity Consumption
- 3.1 Review of China’s Economic Development
- 3.2 National Electricity Consumption
- 3.3 Regional Electricity Consumption
- 4. Analysis of Major Factors Which Affect Electricity Demands
- 4.1 The Growth of the World’s Economy
- 4.2 Domestic Economic Restructuring
- 4.3 The Development of Energy-Intensive Industries
- 4.4 Regional Economic Layout Optimization
- 4.5 Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management
- 4.6 The Development of Electric Vehicles
- 5. Scenario Analysis of China’s Economic Development in the Year 2030
- 5.1 Scenario Analysis of the National Economic Development
- 5.2 Analysis of Scenarios of Regional Economic Development
- Chapter 6. Scenario Analysis of China’s Electricity Demand in the Year 2030
- 6.1 Scenario Analysis of the National Electricity Demand
- 6.2 Scenario Analysis of the Regional Electricity Demand
- 7. China’s Economy and Electricity Demand Outlook for 2050
- 7.1 Model Constraints Setting
- 7.2 Economic Growth by 2050
- 7.3 Electricity Demand by 2050
- Appendix A. Parameter Settings of the Three Scenarios
- A.1 The Iron and Steel Industry
- A.2 The Nonferrous Metals Industry
- A.3 The Building Materials Industry
- A.4 Paper Industry
- A.5 Chemical Industry
- Appendix B. CGE Model Applied in This Book
- B.1 The Department Set
- B.2 The Model Equations
- B.3 The Set of Exogenous Parameters
- B.4 The Household Savings Rate
- B.5 Total Factor Productivity
- B.6 The Rate of Change of Intermediate Inputs
- Appendix C. Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124201507
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201590
About the Author
Zhaoguang Hu
Affiliations and Expertise
State Grid Energy Research Institute, China
Xiandong Tan
Affiliations and Expertise
State Grid Energy Research Institute, China
Zhaoyuan Xu
Affiliations and Expertise
Development Research Center of the State Council of China