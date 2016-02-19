An Economic Analysis of Crime and Justice
1st Edition
Theory, Methods, and Applications
Description
An Economic Analysis of Crime and Justice: Theory, Methods, and Applications presents the applications of economic theory and econometric methods to various problems in criminology. The book is divided into three parts. Part I discusses models of criminal recidivism. The second part tackles the economic model of crime. Part III estimates cost functions for prisons. Specific chapters in the book cover topics on statistical analysis of qualitative outcomes; analysis of two measures of criminal activity: the arrest rate and the conviction rate; and long-run estimate of cost function for a group of Federal Correctional Institutions. Economists, correctional administrators, and criminal justice professionals will find the book a great source of information and insight.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
Text
I. Statistical Analyses of Recidivism
Text
2. Statistical Analysis of Qualitative Outcomes
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Least Squares with Dummy Variables
2.3. The Logit Model
2.4. The Polytomous Logit Model
2.5. Logit Models with Only Qualitative Regressors
2.6. Probit Models
2.7. Discriminant Analysis versus Logit Analysis
Notes
3. Logit Analysis of the Nature of Criminal Activity
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Data
3.3. Analysis of Seriousness of Criminal Activity
3.4. Further Results on Seriousness of Criminal Activity
3.5. Analysis of Type of Criminal Activity
3.6. Further Results on Type of Criminal Activity
3.7. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
4. Statistical Analysis of Censored or Truncated Outcomes
4.1. Introduction
4.2. The Truncated Normal Model
4.3. The Censored Normal (Tobit) Model
4.4. A Two-Part Tobit Model
4.5. Sample Selection Model
4.6. The Simultaneous Tobit Model
4.7. Summary
5. Tobit Analysis of the Total Length of Time Sentenced for Recidivist Offenses
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Analysis of the 1969 and 1971 Data
5.3. Analysis of the 1975 Data
5.4. Analysis of Subsamples of the 1975 Data
5.5. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
6. Statistical Analysis of Survival Times
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The Exponential Case
6.3. The Lognormal Case
6.4. Split Population Models
6.5. The Hazard Rate
6.6. Heterogenity versus State Dependence
6.7. The Proportional Hazards Model
6.8. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
7. Analysis of the Length of Time until Recidivism
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Analysis of the 1969 and 1971 Data
7.3. Analysis of the 1975 Data
7.4. Analysis of Subsamples of the 1975 Data
7.5. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
8. Use of Models of Recidivism for Program Evaluation
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Techniques for Program Evaluation
8.3. The Program and the Data
8.4. Evaluation Based on Length of Time Sentenced
8.5. Evaluation Based on Length of Time until Recidivism
8.6. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
II. Testing the Economic Model of Crime
Text
9. Economic Models of Criminal Behavior
9.1. Introduction
9.2. The Theory of Consumer Demand and Labor Supply
9.3. Behavior toward Risk
9.4. A Simple Economic Model of Crime
9.5. A Simple Model of the Allocation of Time to Crime
9.6. Another Time Allocation Model
9.7. A More Complex Model of the Allocation of Time
9.8. A Survey of Economic Models of Crime
9.9. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix 9.1. Derivation of Comparative Static Results for the Model of Section 9.5
Appendix 9.2. Analysis of a Model in Which Time Enters the Utility Function
Notes
10. Estimating a Simple Economic Model of Criminal Behavior
10.1. Introduction
10.2. An Empirical Model of Criminal Activity
10.3. Estimates of a Model for All Criminal Behavior
10.4. Results for Specific Types of Offenses
10.5. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
11. Labor Markets for Prison Releasees
11.1. Introduction
11.2. An Empirical Model of Postrelease Labor Market Performance
11.3. Empirical Results for Wages after Release
11.4. Empirical Results for Work Stability
11.5. An Assessment of the Evidence on Postrelease Labor Market Performance
11.6. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix 11.1. Comparison of Studies of Labor Market Performance of Prison Releases
Notes
12. An Estimate of a Simultaneous Model of Criminal Behavior and Labor Market Success
12.1. Introduction
12.2. The Empirical Model
12.3. The Empirical Results
12.4. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
III. The Use of Production and Cost Theory in Criminal Justice Research
Text
13. Modern Production and Cost Theory and Its Use in the Study of Production in Public Organizations
13.1. Introduction
13.2. The Basic Theory of Cost and Production
13.3. Some Extension of Cost and Production Theory
13.4. Adaptations of Simple Production and Cost Theory
13.5. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
14. A Model of Costs for Large-Scale Prisons
14.1. Introduction
14.2. The Relationship of the Prison System to Other Organizations
14.3. The Goals of Prison Systems
14.4. What Is the Productive Unit and What Does It Produce?
14.5. A Long-Run Cost Model for Large-Scale Prisons
14.6. A Short-Run Cost Model for Large-Scale Prisons
14.7. Summary and Conclusions
Notes 312
15. Short-Run Cost Functions for Large-Scale Prisons (with Pamela Reid)
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Empirical Results for Federal Prisons
15.3. Empirical Results for California Prisons
15.4. Policy Implications and Possible Uses of the Short-Run Results
15.5. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix 15.1. Determination of the Shape of the Average Cost Function for Two Specific Parametric Combinations
Notes
16. Long-Run Cost Functions for Federal Correctional Institutions (with William Trumbull and Diane Woodbury)
16.1. Introduction
16.2. The Data
16.3. Empirical Results
16.4. Summary and Conclusions
Notes
17. Summary and Conclusions
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Summary of Part I
17.3. Conclusions from Part I
17.4. Summary of Part II
17.5. Conclusions from Part II
17.6. Summary of Part III
17.7. Conclusions from Part III
17.8. General Conclusions
Appendix A. Description of the 1969 and 1971 North Carolina Department of Correction Data Set
Text
Appendix B. Description of the 1975 Data Set
Text
Appendix C. Description of Data Used to Estimate Cost Functions
C.l. The Data Available for the Federal Prison System
C.2. The Data Available for the California Prison System
C.3. Evaluation of the Data Bases 395
Notes
References
Index
