An Analysis of the Information Technology Standardization Process

Findings and Recommendations (J.L. Berg).

Invited papers: Keynote: Building Global Consensus for IT Standardization (L.D. Eicher). Information Technology Standards – Can the Challenges Be Met? (L.J. Rankine). The Standards Making Process (D. Hekimi). The Role of ETSI in IT Standardization (M.E. Brenton). The CECC System for Electronic Component Standardization and Certification: The Nuts and Bolts of Information Technology (R.A.M. van Kordelaar, C. Weaver). Information Technology Standardization (J.L. Bogod). Conformance Testing of IT Implementations (H.A. Tuinenburg).

Contributed papers: Standards Making in Practice. Conformity I. CIM and Certification. Software Quality. Economics. Standards Making. Political Aspects. OSI Networking. Conformity II. Economic and Political Aspects. Magnetic Storage Media. Networking.

Workshops: Buyers, Sellers and Standards. The Competitive Factors Influenced by Standardization. The Role of the User in the Standardization Process. Conformance Testing. Changing Peoples' Attitudes. New Methods and Additional Tools for IT Standardization. Resources for Standardization. Index.