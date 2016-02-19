An Analysis of the Determinants of Occupational Upgrading
1st Edition
An Analysis of the Determinants of Occupational Upgrading presents a study that focuses on occupational mobility as a proxy measure for job upgrading. This monograph was first prepared in 1975 as a final report to the Manpower Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor. It is the second monograph of the Institute for Research on Poverty to deal with black-white income differentials and is also part of a growing Institute literature on the dual labor market theories and occupational mobility. The book contains seven chapters and begins with an overview of occupational mobility in the United States. The next chapter considers previous attempts to test the dual labor market hypothesis and presents a model of occupational mobility to be used in testing five hypotheses on the determinants of occupational upgrading. Subsequent chapters discuss the Census and NLS samples and outline the empirical variables used to measure the variables specified in the model; the impact on occupational upgrading of formal vocational training, industry structure, and job tenure; and the impact of interfirm and interindustry mobility on occupational progression. The final chapter summarizes the empirical findings with respect to each of the five testable hypotheses and considers some policy conclusions drawn from the analysis.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction: a Perspective and Some Testable Hypotheses
An Overview of Occupational Mobility in the United States
Relationship to Other Research
Human Capital Theory
The Dual Labor Market Hypothesis
Testable Hypotheses
Organization of the Study
2 Analytical Framework
Previous Tests of the Dual Labor
Market Hypothesis
A Model of Occupational Mobility
3 Data and Empirical Variables
Census Sample
Selection of the Sample and Empirical Variables
Profile of the Census Sample
NLS Samples
Selection of the Samples and Empirical Variables
Profile of the NLS Samples
Change in Economic Conditions, 1965-1970
4 Education and Occupational Upgrading
The Impact of Education for Young Men
The Census Sample
NLS Sample
Possible Sources of Bias
The Impact of Education for Older Men
Census Sample
NLS Sample
Summary
5 Impact of Vocational Training, Industry Structure, and Job Tenure on Occupational Upgrading
Formal Vocational Training
Young Men
Older Men
Industry Structure
Job Tenure
Other Explanatory Variables
Summary
6 Impact of Interfirm and Interindustry Mobility on Occupational Upgrading
Structural Estimates for Young Men
Census Sample
NLS Sample
Structural Estimates for Older Men
Census Sample
NLS Sample
The Impact of Occupational Change on Wage Rates
Summary
7 Summary and Conclusions
Empirical Evidence
Implications for Policy and Concluding Comments
Appendix A Regression Results, Reduced-Form Estimates
Appendix B Regression Results, Structural Estimates
References
