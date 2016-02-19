An Analysis of the Determinants of Occupational Upgrading - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124428508, 9781483267371

An Analysis of the Determinants of Occupational Upgrading

1st Edition

Authors: Duane E. Leigh
eBook ISBN: 9781483267371
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 204
Description

An Analysis of the Determinants of Occupational Upgrading presents a study that focuses on occupational mobility as a proxy measure for job upgrading. This monograph was first prepared in 1975 as a final report to the Manpower Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor. It is the second monograph of the Institute for Research on Poverty to deal with black-white income differentials and is also part of a growing Institute literature on the dual labor market theories and occupational mobility. The book contains seven chapters and begins with an overview of occupational mobility in the United States. The next chapter considers previous attempts to test the dual labor market hypothesis and presents a model of occupational mobility to be used in testing five hypotheses on the determinants of occupational upgrading. Subsequent chapters discuss the Census and NLS samples and outline the empirical variables used to measure the variables specified in the model; the impact on occupational upgrading of formal vocational training, industry structure, and job tenure; and the impact of interfirm and interindustry mobility on occupational progression. The final chapter summarizes the empirical findings with respect to each of the five testable hypotheses and considers some policy conclusions drawn from the analysis.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction: a Perspective and Some Testable Hypotheses

An Overview of Occupational Mobility in the United States

Relationship to Other Research

Human Capital Theory

The Dual Labor Market Hypothesis

Testable Hypotheses

Organization of the Study

2 Analytical Framework

Previous Tests of the Dual Labor

Market Hypothesis

A Model of Occupational Mobility

3 Data and Empirical Variables

Census Sample

Selection of the Sample and Empirical Variables

Profile of the Census Sample

NLS Samples

Selection of the Samples and Empirical Variables

Profile of the NLS Samples

Change in Economic Conditions, 1965-1970

4 Education and Occupational Upgrading

The Impact of Education for Young Men

The Census Sample

NLS Sample

Possible Sources of Bias

The Impact of Education for Older Men

Census Sample

NLS Sample

Summary

5 Impact of Vocational Training, Industry Structure, and Job Tenure on Occupational Upgrading

Formal Vocational Training

Young Men

Older Men

Industry Structure

Job Tenure

Other Explanatory Variables

Summary

6 Impact of Interfirm and Interindustry Mobility on Occupational Upgrading

Structural Estimates for Young Men

Census Sample

NLS Sample

Structural Estimates for Older Men

Census Sample

NLS Sample

The Impact of Occupational Change on Wage Rates

Summary

7 Summary and Conclusions

Empirical Evidence

Implications for Policy and Concluding Comments

Appendix A Regression Results, Reduced-Form Estimates

Appendix B Regression Results, Structural Estimates

References

