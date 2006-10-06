Amyloid, Prions, and Other Protein Aggregates, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121828189, 9780080468976

Amyloid, Prions, and Other Protein Aggregates, Part C, Volume 413

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ronald Wetzel Indu Kheterpal
eBook ISBN: 9780080468976
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121828189
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th October 2006
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
17500.00
14875.00
206.32
175.37
170.00
144.50
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
125.00
106.25
187.00
158.95
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Characterization of protein deposition in vitro.

Chapter 1: Purification of Polyglutamine Proteins Chapter 2: Preparation of amyloid beta-protein for structural and functional studies. Chapter 3: Kinetics and thermodynamics of amyloid assembly using an HPLC-based sedimentation assay. Chapter 4: Protein aggregation starting from the native, globular stete. Chapter 5: Direct observation of amyloid growth monitored by total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy. Chapter 6: Characterization of Amyloid Structures at the Molecular Level by Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Chapter 7: Spin Labeling Analysis of Amyloids and other Protein Aggregates. Chapter 8: Hydrogen-Deuterium Exchange Mass Spectrometry of Protein Aggregates.

Description

The ability of polypeptides to form alternatively folded, polymeric structures such as amyloids and related aggregates is being increasingly recognized as a major new frontier in protein research. This new volume of Methods in Enzymology along with Part B (volume 412) on Amyloid, Prions and other Protein Aggregates continue in the tradition of the first volume (309) in containing detailed protocols and methodological insights, provided by leaders in the field, into the latest methods for investigating the structures, mechanisms of formation, and biological activities of this important class of protein assemblies.

Key Features

  • Presents detailed protocols
  • Includes troubleshooting tips
  • Provides coverage on structural biology, computational methods, and biology

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, neuroscientists, and related fields engaged in protein research.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080468976
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121828189

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ronald Wetzel Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, U.S.A.

Indu Kheterpal Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.