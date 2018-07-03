Amplifiers and Oscillators
1st Edition
Optimization by Simulation
Description
Amplifiers and Oscillators Optimization by Simulation provides a comprehensive resource on the topic, including theory and simulation. The book presents a panorama of electronic patterns, from the simple, to the more complicated. Comparisons of different structures and their advantages and disadvantages are included, making this the go-to book for engineers who need to quickly find the characteristics of a circuit and the method of calculation and dimensioning of components that fit a particular design.
Key Features
- Explains the theory of amplifiers and oscillators in detail
- Includes examples and comparisons of different structures
- Provides the go-to book for engineers who want to quickly find the characteristics of a circuit and the method of calculation and dimensioning of components that fit a particular design
Readership
It will interest all engineers disappointed by books that offer only approximate answers; oscillators in particular are treated in an original way. This book can also serve as a checklist where engineers can find the essential formula for any of the proposed schemes, amplifier or oscillator. This can be useful for one-time jobs, where professionals quickly need all the information about a scheme
Table of Contents
1. The Transistor
2. Amplifiers
3. Differential Amplifiers
4. Amplifier Output Stage
5. Study and Analysis of Certain Amplifiers
6. Study and Analysis of Oscillators
7. Low Frequency Oscillators
8. High Frequency Oscillators
9. Differential Oscillators
10. Bonus Oscillators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 3rd July 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023419
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482410
About the Author
François de Dieuleveult
François de Dieuleveult was an Engineer at ESME SUDRIA Ingenieur, a researcher Engineer at CEA SACLAY, a Teacher at Paris VI Jussieu University, at Marne la vallée ESIEE, at the ISEN Toulon and Lille.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Evry, ESIEE, INT, University Pierre et Marie Curie