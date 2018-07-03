Amplifiers and Oscillators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482410, 9780081023419

Amplifiers and Oscillators

1st Edition

Optimization by Simulation

Authors: François de Dieuleveult
eBook ISBN: 9780081023419
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482410
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd July 2018
Page Count: 418
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
236.32
200.87
170.00
144.50
195.00
165.75
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
236.32
200.87
195.00
165.75
170.00
144.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Amplifiers and Oscillators Optimization by Simulation provides a comprehensive resource on the topic, including theory and simulation. The book presents a panorama of electronic patterns, from the simple, to the more complicated. Comparisons of different structures and their advantages and disadvantages are included, making this the go-to book for engineers who need to quickly find the characteristics of a circuit and the method of calculation and dimensioning of components that fit a particular design.

Key Features

  • Explains the theory of amplifiers and oscillators in detail
  • Includes examples and comparisons of different structures
  • Provides the go-to book for engineers who want to quickly find the characteristics of a circuit and the method of calculation and dimensioning of components that fit a particular design

Readership

It will interest all engineers disappointed by books that offer only approximate answers; oscillators in particular are treated in an original way. This book can also serve as a checklist where engineers can find the essential formula for any of the proposed schemes, amplifier or oscillator. This can be useful for one-time jobs, where professionals quickly need all the information about a scheme

Table of Contents

1. The Transistor
2. Amplifiers
3. Differential Amplifiers
4. Amplifier Output Stage
5. Study and Analysis of Certain Amplifiers
6. Study and Analysis of Oscillators
7. Low Frequency Oscillators
8. High Frequency Oscillators
9. Differential Oscillators
10. Bonus Oscillators

Details

No. of pages:
418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023419
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482410

About the Author

François de Dieuleveult

François de Dieuleveult was an Engineer at ESME SUDRIA Ingenieur, a researcher Engineer at CEA SACLAY, a Teacher at Paris VI Jussieu University, at Marne la vallée ESIEE, at the ISEN Toulon and Lille.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Evry, ESIEE, INT, University Pierre et Marie Curie

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.