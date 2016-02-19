AMORPHOUS METALLIC ALLOYS
1st Edition
Description
Amorphous Metallic Alloys covers the preparation and properties of alloys produced by rapid quenching from the molten state.
This book focuses on three technologically important classes of magnetic amorphous alloy—transition metal-metalloid (TM-M) alloys, rare earth-transition metal (RE-TM) alloys, and transition metal-zirconium or hafnium alloys (TM-Zr-Hf). The melt-quenched transition metal-metalloid and transition metal-zirconium type alloys are also emphasized. This text likewise explains in detail how amorphous atomic structure affects magnetic, mechanical, chemical, corrosion, and electrical characteristics. Other topics include glass forming ability in metallic materials, scattering theory of amorphous metals, dynamics of inhomogeneous plastic flow, and powder production processes.
This publication is intended for students and researchers conducting work on amorphous metallic alloys.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1 Amorphous Metallic Alloys
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Historical Development of Amorphous Metallic Alloys
1.3 Previous Reviews
References
2 Metallic Glass Formation
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Undercooling of the Melt and Glass Formation
2.3 Glass Forming Ability in Metallic Materials
2.4 Theory of Metallic Glass Formation
2.5 Influence of Process Variables
References
3 Sample Preparation: Methods And Process Characterization
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Sample Preparation Techniques
3.3 Process Characterization
3.4 Conclusions
References
4 Modelling the Atomic Structure
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Ideal Hard-Sphere Glass: The Bernai Model
4.3 Computer Construction of the Hard-Sphere Models
4.4 'Real' Amorphous Alloys
4.5 Conclusions
References
5 Experimental Determination of Atomic Scale Structure of Amorphous Alloys by Scattering Experiments
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Scattering Theory of Amorphous Metals
5.3 Experimental Methods
5.4 Evaluation of the Partial Structure Factors in Binary Amorphous Alloys
5.5 Exafs Studies of the Local Atomic Arrangements in Amorphous Metals
References
6 Experimental Determination of Short-Range Structure of Amorphous Alloys by Pulsed Neutron Scattering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Neutron Total Scattering Experiment
6.3 High-Resolution Observation of Short-Range Structure
6.4 Metal-Metalloid Amorphous Alloys
6.5 Metal-Metal Amorphous Alloys
6.6 Local Environment Around Hydrogen Atoms in Amorphous Alloys
6.7 Conclusions
References
7 Atomic Short-Range Ordering in Amorphous Metal Alloys
7.1 Atomic Short-Range Order in Amorphous and Liquid Alloys
7.2 Chemical Short-Range Order (CSRO)
7.3 Geometrical Short-Range Order (GSRO)
7.4 Thermal Effects on SRO
7.5 Concluding Remarks
References
8 Local Electronic Structure Theory of Amorphous Metals
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Comparison of Bulk and Cluster Models of Electronic Structure
8.3 Cluster Models of Transition Metal - Metalloid Systems
References
9 Electronic Structure Determination
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Experiments on the Electronic Structure
9.3 Experimental Results and Comparison with Theory
9.4 Conclusions
References
10 Crystallization
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Experimental Techniques
10.3 Crystallization Temperatures and their Compositional Dependence
10.4 Thermodynamics of Crystallization: Crystallization Reactions
10.5 Growth Rates and Morphologies
10.6 Nucleation
10.7 Overall Crystallization Kinetics
10.8 Phase Separation
10.9 Influence of External Factors
10.10 Technical Implications
References
11 Structural Relaxation in Metallic Glasses
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Glassy State Ordering Parameters
11.3 Relaxation Phenomena
11.4 Low Temperature (sub-sub-Tg) and High Temperature (sub-Tg) Relaxation
11.5 Influence of Annealing on Other Properties
11.6 Kinetics of Relaxation Processes
11.7 Deformation and Irradiation Effects
11.8 A New Aspect of Structural Relaxation
11.9 A New Model Glass Transition
11.10 Concluding Remarks
References
12 Strength, Ductility and Toughness — A Study in Model Mechanics
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Statics of Plastic Deformation
12.3 Dynamics of Inhomogeneous Plastic Flow
12.4 Mechanics of Fracture
References
13 Flow and Fracture
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Homogeneous Flow
13.3 Inhomogeneous Flow
13.4 Fracture
References
14 Fundamental Magnetic Properties
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Saturation Moments and Curie Temperatures: Compositional Dependence
14.3 Discussion
14.4 Temperature Dependence of Magnetization
14.5 Anisotropy and Magnetostriction
14.6 Conclusions
References
15 Itinerant Electron Model of Magnetic Properties
15.1 Introduction to the Itinerant Electron Model
15.2 Some Itinerant Aspects of Amorphous Ferromagnetism
15.3 Magnetoelasticity; Invar Behaviour
15.4 Effects of Amorphicity
References
16 Magnetic Anisotropy
16.1 Introduction
16.2 As-Received Magnetic Anisotropies
16.3 Induced Magnetic Anisotropies
References
17 Magneto Volume Effects in Amorphous Alloys
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Curie Temperature and Magnetic Moment
17.3 Thermal Expansion Anomaly
17.4 High-Field Susceptibility
17.5 Forced Volume Magnetostriction
17.6 Pressure Effect on the Curie Temperature
17.7 Reduced Magnetization Curves
17.8 Mössbauer Effect
17.9 Rhodes-Wohlfarth Plot
17.10 Spin Wave Stiffness Constant
17.11 Low Temperature Specific Heat
17.12 Electrical Resistivity and Galvanomagnetic Effects
17.13 Elastic Properties
17.14 Recent Results: Metal-Metal Alloy Systems
17.15 Summary and Remarks
References
18 Magnetic After-Effects and the Hysteresis Loop
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Experimental Techniques for the Study of Magnetic After-Effects
18.3 Magnetic After-Effect Spectra of Amorphous Alloys
18.4 Magnetic After-Effects of Hydrogen-Charged Amorphous Alloys
18.5 Interpretations of Magnetic After-Effects in Amorphous Alloys
18.6 Influence of Magnetic After-Effects on Magnetic Properties
References
19 Applications-Oriented Magnetic Properties
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Coercivity
19.3 Remanence-to-Saturation Ratio and the Hysteresis Curves
19.4 Losses
19.5 Susceptibility, Permeability and Exciting Volt-Amperes
19.6 The Effects of Temperature and Time
References
20 Applications of Amorphous Metals: Progress and Prospects
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Soft Magnetic Applications
20.3 Mechanical Applications
20.4 Device-Oriented Applications
References
21 Electrical Transport Properties
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Electrical Resistivity
21.3 Characteristic Features of the Resistivity of Amorphous Metallic Alloys
21.4 Theoretical Approaches to the Electron Transport in Amorphous Alloys
21.5 Thermopower
21.6 Resistivity of Magnetic Amorphous Alloys: A Unified Approach
21.7 Hall Effect
21.8 Conclusion
References
22 Superconducting Properties of Amorphous Metallic Alloys
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Occurrence of Superconductivity in Amorphous Alloys
22.3 Degree of Homogeneity and Superconducting Properties
22.4 Relaxation Effects
22.5 Conclusion and Future Prospects
References
23 Thermal Properties of Amorphous Metallic Alloys
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Phonon Thermal Properties
23.3 Electron Thermal Properties
23.4 Thermal Properties of Magnetic Alloys
23.5 Thermal Properties of Superconducting Alloys
23.6 Conclusions
References
24 Chemical Properties
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Corrosion-Resistant Amorphous Alloys
24.3 Catalysis
24.4 Concluding Remarks
References
25 Atomic Diffusion in Amorphous Alloys
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Experimental Techniques
25.3 Diffusion Coefficients in Amorphous Alloys
25.4 Diffusion of Hydrogen in Amorphous Alloys
25.5 Diffusion Mechanisms in Amorphous Alloys
References
26 Amorphous Metal Powder: Production and Consolidation
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Powder Production Processes
26.3 Process Theory
26.4 Consolidation
26.5 Conclusions
References
Index of Amorphous Alloys
Subject Index
