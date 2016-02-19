Table of Contents



Preface

List of Contributors

1 Amorphous Metallic Alloys

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Historical Development of Amorphous Metallic Alloys

1.3 Previous Reviews

References

2 Metallic Glass Formation

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Undercooling of the Melt and Glass Formation

2.3 Glass Forming Ability in Metallic Materials

2.4 Theory of Metallic Glass Formation

2.5 Influence of Process Variables

References

3 Sample Preparation: Methods And Process Characterization

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sample Preparation Techniques

3.3 Process Characterization

3.4 Conclusions

References

4 Modelling the Atomic Structure

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Ideal Hard-Sphere Glass: The Bernai Model

4.3 Computer Construction of the Hard-Sphere Models

4.4 'Real' Amorphous Alloys

4.5 Conclusions

References

5 Experimental Determination of Atomic Scale Structure of Amorphous Alloys by Scattering Experiments

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scattering Theory of Amorphous Metals

5.3 Experimental Methods

5.4 Evaluation of the Partial Structure Factors in Binary Amorphous Alloys

5.5 Exafs Studies of the Local Atomic Arrangements in Amorphous Metals

References

6 Experimental Determination of Short-Range Structure of Amorphous Alloys by Pulsed Neutron Scattering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Neutron Total Scattering Experiment

6.3 High-Resolution Observation of Short-Range Structure

6.4 Metal-Metalloid Amorphous Alloys

6.5 Metal-Metal Amorphous Alloys

6.6 Local Environment Around Hydrogen Atoms in Amorphous Alloys

6.7 Conclusions

References

7 Atomic Short-Range Ordering in Amorphous Metal Alloys

7.1 Atomic Short-Range Order in Amorphous and Liquid Alloys

7.2 Chemical Short-Range Order (CSRO)

7.3 Geometrical Short-Range Order (GSRO)

7.4 Thermal Effects on SRO

7.5 Concluding Remarks

References

8 Local Electronic Structure Theory of Amorphous Metals

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Comparison of Bulk and Cluster Models of Electronic Structure

8.3 Cluster Models of Transition Metal - Metalloid Systems

References

9 Electronic Structure Determination

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Experiments on the Electronic Structure

9.3 Experimental Results and Comparison with Theory

9.4 Conclusions

References

10 Crystallization

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Experimental Techniques

10.3 Crystallization Temperatures and their Compositional Dependence

10.4 Thermodynamics of Crystallization: Crystallization Reactions

10.5 Growth Rates and Morphologies

10.6 Nucleation

10.7 Overall Crystallization Kinetics

10.8 Phase Separation

10.9 Influence of External Factors

10.10 Technical Implications

References

11 Structural Relaxation in Metallic Glasses

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Glassy State Ordering Parameters

11.3 Relaxation Phenomena

11.4 Low Temperature (sub-sub-Tg) and High Temperature (sub-Tg) Relaxation

11.5 Influence of Annealing on Other Properties

11.6 Kinetics of Relaxation Processes

11.7 Deformation and Irradiation Effects

11.8 A New Aspect of Structural Relaxation

11.9 A New Model Glass Transition

11.10 Concluding Remarks

References

12 Strength, Ductility and Toughness — A Study in Model Mechanics

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Statics of Plastic Deformation

12.3 Dynamics of Inhomogeneous Plastic Flow

12.4 Mechanics of Fracture

References

13 Flow and Fracture

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Homogeneous Flow

13.3 Inhomogeneous Flow

13.4 Fracture

References

14 Fundamental Magnetic Properties

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Saturation Moments and Curie Temperatures: Compositional Dependence

14.3 Discussion

14.4 Temperature Dependence of Magnetization

14.5 Anisotropy and Magnetostriction

14.6 Conclusions

References

15 Itinerant Electron Model of Magnetic Properties

15.1 Introduction to the Itinerant Electron Model

15.2 Some Itinerant Aspects of Amorphous Ferromagnetism

15.3 Magnetoelasticity; Invar Behaviour

15.4 Effects of Amorphicity

References

16 Magnetic Anisotropy

16.1 Introduction

16.2 As-Received Magnetic Anisotropies

16.3 Induced Magnetic Anisotropies

References

17 Magneto Volume Effects in Amorphous Alloys

17.1 Introduction

17.2 The Curie Temperature and Magnetic Moment

17.3 Thermal Expansion Anomaly

17.4 High-Field Susceptibility

17.5 Forced Volume Magnetostriction

17.6 Pressure Effect on the Curie Temperature

17.7 Reduced Magnetization Curves

17.8 Mössbauer Effect

17.9 Rhodes-Wohlfarth Plot

17.10 Spin Wave Stiffness Constant

17.11 Low Temperature Specific Heat

17.12 Electrical Resistivity and Galvanomagnetic Effects

17.13 Elastic Properties

17.14 Recent Results: Metal-Metal Alloy Systems

17.15 Summary and Remarks

References

18 Magnetic After-Effects and the Hysteresis Loop

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Experimental Techniques for the Study of Magnetic After-Effects

18.3 Magnetic After-Effect Spectra of Amorphous Alloys

18.4 Magnetic After-Effects of Hydrogen-Charged Amorphous Alloys

18.5 Interpretations of Magnetic After-Effects in Amorphous Alloys

18.6 Influence of Magnetic After-Effects on Magnetic Properties

References

19 Applications-Oriented Magnetic Properties

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Coercivity

19.3 Remanence-to-Saturation Ratio and the Hysteresis Curves

19.4 Losses

19.5 Susceptibility, Permeability and Exciting Volt-Amperes

19.6 The Effects of Temperature and Time

References

20 Applications of Amorphous Metals: Progress and Prospects

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Soft Magnetic Applications

20.3 Mechanical Applications

20.4 Device-Oriented Applications

References

21 Electrical Transport Properties

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Electrical Resistivity

21.3 Characteristic Features of the Resistivity of Amorphous Metallic Alloys

21.4 Theoretical Approaches to the Electron Transport in Amorphous Alloys

21.5 Thermopower

21.6 Resistivity of Magnetic Amorphous Alloys: A Unified Approach

21.7 Hall Effect

21.8 Conclusion

References

22 Superconducting Properties of Amorphous Metallic Alloys

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Occurrence of Superconductivity in Amorphous Alloys

22.3 Degree of Homogeneity and Superconducting Properties

22.4 Relaxation Effects

22.5 Conclusion and Future Prospects

References

23 Thermal Properties of Amorphous Metallic Alloys

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Phonon Thermal Properties

23.3 Electron Thermal Properties

23.4 Thermal Properties of Magnetic Alloys

23.5 Thermal Properties of Superconducting Alloys

23.6 Conclusions

References

24 Chemical Properties

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Corrosion-Resistant Amorphous Alloys

24.3 Catalysis

24.4 Concluding Remarks

References

25 Atomic Diffusion in Amorphous Alloys

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Experimental Techniques

25.3 Diffusion Coefficients in Amorphous Alloys

25.4 Diffusion of Hydrogen in Amorphous Alloys

25.5 Diffusion Mechanisms in Amorphous Alloys

References

26 Amorphous Metal Powder: Production and Consolidation

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Powder Production Processes

26.3 Process Theory

26.4 Consolidation

26.5 Conclusions

References

Index of Amorphous Alloys

Subject Index