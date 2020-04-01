Ammonia Fuel Cells
1st Edition
Description
Ammonia fuel cells are expected to play a vital role in the realization of hydrogen economy and carbon free energy production. This book aims to cover all aspects of ammonia fuel cell technologies and applications with theoretical analysis and modeling studies and experimental investigations.
Key Features
- Covers the types of ammonia fuel cells that have been developed over their history
- Features explanations of the underlying fundamentals and principles of ammonia fuel cells as well as methods to assess the performance of different types of cell
- Includes case studies considering different applications of ammonia fuel cells and their significance in the future of clean energy
- Analyses the role of integrated ammonia fuel cell systems within various renewable energy resources as well as existing energy systems
Readership
Undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students as well as professionals working in sustainable energy
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals
2. Types of Fuels
3. Ammonia Fuel Cells
4. Development, Analysis and Modelling
5. Performance Assessment
6. Integrated Ammonia Fuel Cell Systems
7. Case Studies
8. Future Directions and Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228258
About the Author
Ibrahim Dincer
Ibrahim Dincer is a full professor of Mechanical Engineering at University of Ontario. Renowned for his pioneering works in the area of sustainable energy technologies he has authored/co-authored numerous books and book chapters, and many refereed journal and conference papers. He has chaired many national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered many keynote and invited lectures. He is an active member of various international scientific organizations and societies, and serves as editor-in-chief, associate editor, regional editor, and editorial board member on various prestigious international journals. He is a recipient of several research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier's research excellence award in Ontario, Canada. During the past five years he has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of The Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering and one of the most highly cited researchers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Oshawa, Canada
Osamah Siddiqui
Osamah Siddqui is a PhD candidate working on ammonia and ammonia fuel cell technologies at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Ontario, Canada. His current research focuses on enhancing the performances of alkaline membrane based direct ammonia fuel cells. He also pursued his MASc. degree in the area of direct ammonia fuel cells in which he developed working ammonia fuel cell prototypes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Oshawa, Canada