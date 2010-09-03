American Trypanosomiasis
1st Edition
Chagas Disease One Hundred Years of Research
Description
Chagas disease causes severe socioeconomic impact and a high medical cost in Latin America. WHO and the World Bank consider Chagas disease as the fourth most transmittable disease to have a major impact on public health in Latin America: 120 million persons are potentially exposed, 16 to 18 million of whom are presently infected, causing 45,000 to 50,000 deaths per year. It has been calculated that approximately 2.4 million potential working years are lost because of incapacity and mortality due to the disease, for an annual cost estimated at 20 billion Euros. American Trypanosomiasis provides a comprehensive overview of Chagas disease and discusses the latest discoveries concerning the three elements that compose the transmission chain of the disease:
- The host: human and mammalian reservoirs
- The insect vectors: domestic and sylvatic vectors
- The causative parasite: Trypanosoma cruzi
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and public health
Table of Contents
PART I - GENERAL ASPECTS
1. History of the discovery of the American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas disease)
Tania Araujo-Jorge, Jenny Telleria, and Jaime Rios Dalenz
2. Chagas disease in pre-Colombian civilizations
Felipe Guhl and Arthur Aufderheide
3. Social and Medical aspects: morbidity and mortality in the general population
João Carlos Pinto Dias and Christopher John Schofield
4. Current trends and future prospects for control of Chagas disease
Álvaro Moncayo and Antonio Carlos Silveira
5. Geographical distribution of Chagas disease
James S. Patterson and Felipe Guhl
PART II - INSECT VECTORS
6. Classification and Phylogeny of the Triatominae
Maria Dolores Bargues, Chris Schofield and Jean-Pierre Dujardin
7. Biology of Triatominae
François Noireau and Jean-Pierre Dujardin
8. Population Genetics of Triatomines
Fernando Monteiro, Paula Marcet and Patricia Dorn
9. Geographical distribution of Triatominae vectors in America
David Gorla and François Noireau
10. Control strategies against Triatominae
D.E.Gorla, C.Ponce, J-P.Dujardin and C.J.Schofield
PART III - NON-HUMAN MAMMALIAN HOSTS
11. Domestic and wild mammalian reservoirs
Ana Maria Jansen and André Luiz Rodrigues Roque
12. Veterinary aspects and experimental studies
Marc Desquesnes and Marta de Lana
PART IV - THE CAUSATIVE AGENT: TRYPANOSOMA CRUZI
13. Classification and phylogeny of Trypanosoma cruzi
Patrick B. Hamilton and Jamie R. Stevens
14. Biology of Trypanosoma cruzi and biological diversity
Marta de Lana and Evandro Marques de Menezes Machado
15. Biochemistry of Trypanosoma cruzi
Roberto Docampo and Silvia N. J. Moreno
16. Ultrastructure of Trypanosoma cruzi and its Interaction with Host Cells
Wanderley de Souza, Tecia Ulisses de Carvalho, Emile Santos Barrias
17. Genetics of Trypanosoma cruzi
Sub-chapter: Nuclear genome
Daniella C. Bartholomeu, Gregory A. Buck, Santuza M. R. Teixeira, Najib M. A. El- Sayed
Sub-chapter: Kinetoplast genome
Jenny Telleria, Michal Svoboda
18. Experimental and Natural recombination in Trypanosoma cruzi
Michael D. Lewis, Martin S. Llewellyn, Matthew Yeo, Michael A. Miles
19. Reticulate Evolution in Trypanosoma cruzi: medical and epidemiological implications
Michel Tibayrenc, Christian Barnabé and Jenny Telleria
20. Implications of Trypanosoma cruzi intraspecific diversity in the pathogenesis of Chagas Disease
Andrea Macedo
PART V - MODES OF TRANSMISSION
21. Vector transmission
Simone Frédérique Brenière, Christine Aznar and Mireille Hontebeyrie
22. Maternal-fetal transmission of Trypanosoma cruzi
Yves Carlier and Carine Truyens
23. Other forms of transmission
Mireille Hontebeyrie, Simone Frédérique Brenière and Christine Aznar
PART VI - IMMUNOLOGY: HOST-PARASITE INTERACTION
24. Protective host response to parasite and its limitations
Carine Truyens and Yves Carlier
25. Pathological consequences of host response to parasite
Mireille Hontebeyrie , Carine Truyens and Simone Frédérique Brenière
26. Human genetic susceptibility to Chagas disease
Michel Tibayrenc
PART VII - PATHOLOGY, DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
27. Clinical phases and forms of Chagas’ disease
Joffre Marcondes de Rezende, Anis Rassi, Alejandro O. Luquetti and Anis Rassi Junior
28. Diagnosis of Trypanosoma cruzi infection
Alejandro O. Luquetti and Gabriel A. Schmuñis
29. AIDS and Chagas’ disease
Marcelo Corti, María F. Villafañe
30. Treatment of Chagas disease
Werner Apt
31. Vaccine development for Chagas disease
Angel Marcelo Padilla, Cecilia Perez Brandan and Miguel Angel Basombrío
Details
- No. of pages:
- 870
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 3rd September 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848772
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123848765
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323282055
About the Editor
Jenny Telleria
Jenny Telleria, the initiator of the present book, got her PhD degree in the area of population genetics and parasitology at the University of Montpellier, France.
She started her work in the area of parasitology in 1990 as university teacher assistant. Since then she has focused her research on the three components of Chagas disease, namely: the host, the vector and mainly the parasite (Trypanosoma cruzi).
She has worked in several countries in Latin America and Europe, (Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Belgium and France).
She has presently a permanent position of Research Engineer at the French “Institut de recherche pour le développement” (IRD) and she has been Dr Michel Tibayrenc’s collaborator for more than 17 years.
At present, she works at the Center of Research in health of Latin America "CISeAL", Quito-Nayon, Ecuador. Recent research deals with experimental evolution of T. cruzi, more specifically the parasite’s gene expression surveyed by proteomics analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases Laboratory, IRD Center, Montpellier, France
Michel Tibayrenc
Michel Tibayrenc, MD, PhD, has worked on the evolution of infectious diseases for more than 35 years. He is a director of research emeritus at the French Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD), the founder and editor-in-chief of Infection, Genetics and Evolution (Elsevier), with a 2014 impact factor of 3.015, and the founder and principal organizer of the international congresses MEEGID (molecular epidemiology and evolutionary genetics of infectious diseases). He is the author of more than 200 international papers. He has worked for one year in Algeria (as a general practitioner), one year in French Guiana, seven years in Bolivia, five years in the United States, and three years in Thailand. He has been the head of the unit of research “genetics and evolution of infectious diseases” at the IRD research center in Montpellier, France, for 20 years. With his collaborator Jenny Telleria, he is the founder and scientific adviser of the Bolivian Society of Human Genetics (2012). He has won the prize of the Belgian Society of tropical medicine (1985), the medal of the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, Rio de Janeiro (2000), for his work on Chagas disease, and he is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (1993).
Affiliations and Expertise
Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases Laboratory, IRD Center, Montpellier, France