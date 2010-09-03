American Trypanosomiasis

Jenny Telleria, the initiator of the present book, got her PhD degree in the area of population genetics and parasitology at the University of Montpellier, France.

She started her work in the area of parasitology in 1990 as university teacher assistant. Since then she has focused her research on the three components of Chagas disease, namely: the host, the vector and mainly the parasite (Trypanosoma cruzi).

She has worked in several countries in Latin America and Europe, (Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Belgium and France).

She has presently a permanent position of Research Engineer at the French “Institut de recherche pour le développement” (IRD) and she has been Dr Michel Tibayrenc’s collaborator for more than 17 years.

At present, she works at the Center of Research in health of Latin America "CISeAL", Quito-Nayon, Ecuador. Recent research deals with experimental evolution of T. cruzi, more specifically the parasite’s gene expression surveyed by proteomics analysis.