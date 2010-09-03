American Trypanosomiasis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123848765, 9780123848772

American Trypanosomiasis

1st Edition

Chagas Disease One Hundred Years of Research

Editors: Jenny Telleria Michel Tibayrenc
eBook ISBN: 9780123848772
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123848765
Paperback ISBN: 9780323282055
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2010
Page Count: 870
Description

Chagas disease causes severe socioeconomic impact and a high medical cost in Latin America. WHO and the World Bank consider Chagas disease as the fourth most transmittable disease to have a major impact on public health in Latin America: 120 million persons are potentially exposed, 16 to 18 million of whom are presently infected, causing 45,000 to 50,000 deaths per year. It has been calculated that approximately 2.4 million potential working years are lost because of incapacity and mortality due to the disease, for an annual cost estimated at 20 billion Euros. American Trypanosomiasis provides a comprehensive overview of Chagas disease and discusses the latest discoveries concerning the three elements that compose the transmission chain of the disease:

  • The host: human and mammalian reservoirs
  • The insect vectors: domestic and sylvatic vectors
  • The causative parasite: Trypanosoma cruzi

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts

Readership

Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and public health

Table of Contents

PART I - GENERAL ASPECTS

1. History of the discovery of the American Trypanosomiasis (Chagas disease)

Tania Araujo-Jorge, Jenny Telleria, and Jaime Rios Dalenz

2. Chagas disease in pre-Colombian civilizations

Felipe Guhl and Arthur Aufderheide

3. Social and Medical aspects: morbidity and mortality in the general population

João Carlos Pinto Dias and Christopher John Schofield

4. Current trends and future prospects for control of Chagas disease

Álvaro Moncayo and Antonio Carlos Silveira

5. Geographical distribution of Chagas disease

James S. Patterson and Felipe Guhl

PART II - INSECT VECTORS

6. Classification and Phylogeny of the Triatominae

Maria Dolores Bargues, Chris Schofield and Jean-Pierre Dujardin

7. Biology of Triatominae

François Noireau and Jean-Pierre Dujardin

8. Population Genetics of Triatomines

Fernando Monteiro, Paula Marcet and Patricia Dorn

9. Geographical distribution of Triatominae vectors in America

David Gorla and François Noireau

10. Control strategies against Triatominae

D.E.Gorla, C.Ponce, J-P.Dujardin and C.J.Schofield

PART III - NON-HUMAN MAMMALIAN HOSTS

11. Domestic and wild mammalian reservoirs

Ana Maria Jansen and André Luiz Rodrigues Roque

12. Veterinary aspects and experimental studies

Marc Desquesnes and Marta de Lana

PART IV - THE CAUSATIVE AGENT: TRYPANOSOMA CRUZI

13. Classification and phylogeny of Trypanosoma cruzi

Patrick B. Hamilton and Jamie R. Stevens

14. Biology of Trypanosoma cruzi and biological diversity

Marta de Lana and Evandro Marques de Menezes Machado

15. Biochemistry of Trypanosoma cruzi

Roberto Docampo and Silvia N. J. Moreno

16. Ultrastructure of Trypanosoma cruzi and its Interaction with Host Cells

Wanderley de Souza, Tecia Ulisses de Carvalho, Emile Santos Barrias

17. Genetics of Trypanosoma cruzi

Sub-chapter: Nuclear genome

Daniella C. Bartholomeu, Gregory A. Buck, Santuza M. R. Teixeira, Najib M. A. El- Sayed

Sub-chapter: Kinetoplast genome

Jenny Telleria, Michal Svoboda

18. Experimental and Natural recombination in Trypanosoma cruzi

Michael D. Lewis, Martin S. Llewellyn, Matthew Yeo, Michael A. Miles

19. Reticulate Evolution in Trypanosoma cruzi: medical and epidemiological implications

Michel Tibayrenc, Christian Barnabé and Jenny Telleria

20. Implications of Trypanosoma cruzi intraspecific diversity in the pathogenesis of Chagas Disease

Andrea Macedo

PART V - MODES OF TRANSMISSION

21. Vector transmission

Simone Frédérique Brenière, Christine Aznar and Mireille Hontebeyrie

22. Maternal-fetal transmission of Trypanosoma cruzi

Yves Carlier and Carine Truyens

23. Other forms of transmission

Mireille Hontebeyrie, Simone Frédérique Brenière and Christine Aznar

PART VI - IMMUNOLOGY: HOST-PARASITE INTERACTION

24. Protective host response to parasite and its limitations

Carine Truyens and Yves Carlier

25. Pathological consequences of host response to parasite

Mireille Hontebeyrie , Carine Truyens and Simone Frédérique Brenière

26. Human genetic susceptibility to Chagas disease

Michel Tibayrenc

PART VII - PATHOLOGY, DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

27. Clinical phases and forms of Chagas’ disease

Joffre Marcondes de Rezende, Anis Rassi, Alejandro O. Luquetti and Anis Rassi Junior

28. Diagnosis of Trypanosoma cruzi infection

Alejandro O. Luquetti and Gabriel A. Schmuñis

29. AIDS and Chagas’ disease

Marcelo Corti, María F. Villafañe

30. Treatment of Chagas disease

Werner Apt

31. Vaccine development for Chagas disease

Angel Marcelo Padilla, Cecilia Perez Brandan and Miguel Angel Basombrío

About the Editor

Jenny Telleria

Jenny Telleria, the initiator of the present book, got her PhD degree in the area of population genetics and parasitology at the University of Montpellier, France.

She started her work in the area of parasitology in 1990 as university teacher assistant. Since then she has focused her research on the three components of Chagas disease, namely: the host, the vector and mainly the parasite (Trypanosoma cruzi).

She has worked in several countries in Latin America and Europe, (Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Belgium and France).

She has presently a permanent position of Research Engineer at the French “Institut de recherche pour le développement” (IRD) and she has been Dr Michel Tibayrenc’s collaborator for more than 17 years.

At present, she works at the Center of Research in health of Latin America "CISeAL", Quito-Nayon, Ecuador. Recent research deals with experimental evolution of T. cruzi, more specifically the parasite’s gene expression surveyed by proteomics analysis.

Michel Tibayrenc

Michel Tibayrenc, MD, PhD, has worked on the evolution of infectious diseases for more than 35 years. He is a director of research emeritus at the French Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD), the founder and editor-in-chief of Infection, Genetics and Evolution (Elsevier), with a 2014 impact factor of 3.015, and the founder and principal organizer of the international congresses MEEGID (molecular epidemiology and evolutionary genetics of infectious diseases). He is the author of more than 200 international papers. He has worked for one year in Algeria (as a general practitioner), one year in French Guiana, seven years in Bolivia, five years in the United States, and three years in Thailand. He has been the head of the unit of research “genetics and evolution of infectious diseases” at the IRD research center in Montpellier, France, for 20 years. With his collaborator Jenny Telleria, he is the founder and scientific adviser of the Bolivian Society of Human Genetics (2012). He has won the prize of the Belgian Society of tropical medicine (1985), the medal of the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, Rio de Janeiro (2000), for his work on Chagas disease, and he is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (1993).

