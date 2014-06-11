Ambulatory Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299169, 9780323299343

Ambulatory Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Apfelbaum
eBook ISBN: 9780323299343
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299169
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th June 2014
Ambulatory anesthesia is used for surgical procedures where the patient does not need to stay overnight in the hospital. The same anesthetics that are used in the operating room setting are used in the ambulatory setting, including general, regional and local anesthetics. Sedation anesthetics are also given in the ambulatory setting. This issue will cover best practices and procedures for perioperative care, regional anesthesia, pediatric anesthesia, administering office anesthesia, and more.

"I found far more of interest and relevance than I expected from a publication so tailored to the US market and I would not hesitate to recommend it as a valuable review of contemporary best day case anaesthesia practice." Reviewed by: Oxford University Press Journals, British Journal of Anaesthesia, vol 114, no 4,  April 2015

"Overall, we recommend this book for the full range of junior and senior anesthesiologists practicing in the field of ambulatory anesthesia" Reviewed by Canadian Journal of Anesthesia/Journal canadien d’anesthésie, Feb 2015
"...valuable review of contemporary best day case anaesthesia practice."  Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, Apr 2015

Jeffrey Apfelbaum Author

University of Chicago

