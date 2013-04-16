Ambulation in Adults with Central Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771400, 9781455772223

Ambulation in Adults with Central Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Francois Bethoux
eBook ISBN: 9781455772223
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771400
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th April 2013
Description

This issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Francois Bethoux, is devoted to the topic of Ambulation in Adults with Central Neurologic Disorders. Ambulation, or the restoration thereof, is an extremely important part of recovery from any number of ailments or surgeries, from stroke to hip replacements. This issue will focus on the restoration of ambulation in adults suffering from central neurologic disorders, which is a major area for physiatrists. It will include articles on MS, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord injuries. It will also offer information on how to measure and analyze ambulation in recovery, and medical treatments to improve ambulation.

Details

About the Authors

Francois Bethoux Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Cleveland Clinic

