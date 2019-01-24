Alzheimer’s Disease Theranostics

Chapter 1: Introduction: Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology and Therapeutics

Chapter 1 focuses on an overview of Alzheimer’s pathology and current therapeutic strategies. It also highlights the shortcomings of existing therapeutic strategies.

Chapter 2: Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease: Pros and Cons

The multitude of theranostic tools employed to diagnose the disease will be highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 3: Antioxidants in Alzheimer’s Therapy

Chapter 3 highlights the wide range of antioxidants used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s and their associated bioavailability issues, where applicable.

Chapter 4: Natural Compounds in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Although various natural compounds have been employed to treat Alzheimer’s, their success is limited by a few shortcomings. This chapter focuses on the pros and cons of compounds currently in use.

Chapter 5: Blood Brain Barrier

A wide range of strategies have been employed to overcome blood brain barrier challenges. A review of more recent findings will be highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 6: Gene Therapy: The Cornerstone in the Development of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics

More recently, researchers have employed gene therapy strategies to overcome neurodegeneration. This chapter highlights these strategies.

Chapter 7: Viral vector therapeutics against Alzheimer’s Disease

Extensively used viral vector therapeutics for treating Alzheimer’s will be highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 8: Mitochondria-Targeted Nanoparticles: A Milestone or a Mirage in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Mitochondria targeting has been of utmost important for nanotechnology researchers due to its potential to combat several diseases. They are highlighted as are shortcomings and future perspectives.

Chapter 9: Nanoparticles: The Double-Edged Swords

Despite the significant therapeutic efficacy of antioxidants, short systemic circulation impedes their success. This chapter focuses on nanoformulations that have been discovered to overcome these issues.

Chapter 10: Alzheimer Therapeutics: Pros and Cons

Although many therapeutics strategies have been employed since the discovery of the disease, there remain no appropriate therapeutics to overcome it. This chapter highlights current limitations and future perspectives