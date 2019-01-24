Alzheimer’s Disease Theranostics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164129, 9780128167397

Alzheimer’s Disease Theranostics

1st Edition

Authors: Magisetty Obulesu
eBook ISBN: 9780128167397
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164129
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th January 2019
Page Count: 80
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Alzheimer’s Disease Theranostics discusses the latest information on recent theranostic avenues for both the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s patients. It presents the pros and cons of the probable mechanistic role of nanoparticles in crossing the blood-brain barrier and improving disease symptoms. Finally, it highlights the merits of existing maneuvers and suggests perspectives to aid in future developments. Despite the difficulty of drug delivery to the brain, there are some nanoparticulate platforms demonstrating promise in treating neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. Manifold theranostic maneuvers include antioxidants, natural bioactive compounds, gene therapy, and nanotechnological approaches, all of which are discussed in this important work.

Key Features

  • Examines various theranostic applications for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
  • Features a comprehensive overview of nanoparticle therapeutics in the area and use of antioxidants
  • Assesses the common challenges and lessons learned from blood-brain barrier challenges, viral vector approaches and mitochondria-targeted therapeutics

Readership

Neuroscientists, biomedical researchers and graduate students, medical students. Materials and biomaterials scientists/biomedical engineering researchers/students, nutrition professionals

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction: Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology and Therapeutics

Chapter 1 focuses on an overview of Alzheimer’s pathology and current therapeutic strategies. It also highlights the shortcomings of existing therapeutic strategies.

Chapter 2: Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease: Pros and Cons

The multitude of theranostic tools employed to diagnose the disease will be highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 3: Antioxidants in Alzheimer’s Therapy

Chapter 3 highlights the wide range of antioxidants used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s and their associated bioavailability issues, where applicable.

Chapter 4: Natural Compounds in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Although various natural compounds have been employed to treat Alzheimer’s, their success is limited by a few shortcomings. This chapter focuses on the pros and cons of compounds currently in use.

Chapter 5: Blood Brain Barrier

A wide range of strategies have been employed to overcome blood brain barrier challenges. A review of more recent findings will be highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 6: Gene Therapy: The Cornerstone in the Development of Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics

More recently, researchers have employed gene therapy strategies to overcome neurodegeneration. This chapter highlights these strategies.

Chapter 7: Viral vector therapeutics against Alzheimer’s Disease

Extensively used viral vector therapeutics for treating Alzheimer’s will be highlighted in this chapter.

Chapter 8: Mitochondria-Targeted Nanoparticles: A Milestone or a Mirage in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

Mitochondria targeting has been of utmost important for nanotechnology researchers due to its potential to combat several diseases. They are highlighted as are shortcomings and future perspectives.

Chapter 9: Nanoparticles: The Double-Edged Swords

Despite the significant therapeutic efficacy of antioxidants, short systemic circulation impedes their success. This chapter focuses on nanoformulations that have been discovered to overcome these issues.

Chapter 10: Alzheimer Therapeutics: Pros and Cons

Although many therapeutics strategies have been employed since the discovery of the disease, there remain no appropriate therapeutics to overcome it. This chapter highlights current limitations and future perspectives

Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128167397
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164129

About the Author

Magisetty Obulesu

Magisetty Obulesu

M. Obulesu is a Scientist in ATG Laboratories, Pune, India. He has 18 years of research and teaching experience. His research areas are multifarious which include food science, pathology of Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and designing polymer based Biomaterials (Design of hydrogels etc.). He did Alzheimer’s disease research and developed an aluminium induced neurotoxicity rabbit model. His present research focuses on development of redox-active injectable hydrogels of polyion complex. His research area also includes development of metal chelators to overcome metal induced toxicity. He is the first and corresponding author for majority of his articles. He secured a certificate from Stanford University for the Scientific Writing course. He is on editorial board of a few pathology journals such as Journal of Medical Laboratory and Diagnosis, Journal of Medical and Surgical Pathology, Annals of Retrovirals and Antiretrovirals, Kenkyu Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research, SciFed Oncology and Cancer Research Journal, Journal of Cancer and Cure. He is also on editorial board of nanotechnology journals such as SciFed Nanotech Research Letters, SciFed Drug Delivery Research, Current Updates in Nanotechnology and Journal of Nanotechnology and Materials Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientist, ATG Laboratories, Pune, India, Certified by Stanford University for Scientific Writing

Ratings and Reviews

