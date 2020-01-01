Section 1: Time for a Paradigm Shift

1. Suicide is About Life

2. The Implicit Suicidal Mind Clings to Life

3. Zest for Life: An Antidote to Suicide?

Section 2: To Be or Not To Be

4. The Temporal Dynamics of the Wish to Live and the Wish to Die Among Suicidal Individuals

5. Daily Monitoring of the Wish to Live and the Wish to Die with Suicidal Inpatients

6. Alternatives to Suicide: A Nonlinear Dynamic Perspective

7. Connectedness and Suicide

Section 3: Through the Lens of the Suicidal Person

8. Collaborative Movement from "Preventing Suicide" to Recovering Desire to Live

9. The "Alternatives to Suicide" Approach: A Decade of Lessons Learned

10. Psychological Resilience to Suicidal Experiences

11. Textual Analysis of Suicide Notes: How a New Approach Could Yield Fresh insights?

Section 4: Suicide and a Life Worth Living from Indigenous and Refugee Perspectives



12. Self-determination and Strengths-Based Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention: An Emerging Evidence-Based Approach

13. Refugees and Suicide: When the Quest for a Better Life Becomes Thwarted

Section 5: Epigenetics of Suicidal Behaviors

14. Epigenetics of Suicidal Behaviors