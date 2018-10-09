Alternative Uses of Dermatoscopy, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641234, 9780323641241

Alternative Uses of Dermatoscopy, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Giuseppe Micali Francesco Lacarrubba
eBook ISBN: 9780323641241
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641234
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th October 2018
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Giuseppe Micali and Francesco Lacarrubba, is devoted to Alternative Uses of Dermatoscopy. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Instruments in Dermatoscopy; Dermatoscopy of Parasitic and Infectious Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Common Inflammatory Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Granulomatous Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Lymphomas and Pseudolymphomas; Dermatoscopy of Cutaneous Vascular Lesions; Dermatoscopy of Adnexal Lesions; Trichoscopy Tips; Trichoscopy of Hair Shaft Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Nail Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Conjunctival Lesions; Dermatoscopy in Pediatric Dermatology; Dermatoscopy of Inflammatory Genital Diseases: Practical Insights; Dermatoscopy in Brown Skin; and Dermatoscopy and Reflectance Confocal Microscopy Correlations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323641241
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323641234

About the Authors

Giuseppe Micali

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chairman

Francesco Lacarrubba

