Alternative Uses of Dermatoscopy, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 36-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Giuseppe Micali and Francesco Lacarrubba, is devoted to Alternative Uses of Dermatoscopy. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Instruments in Dermatoscopy; Dermatoscopy of Parasitic and Infectious Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Common Inflammatory Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Granulomatous Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Lymphomas and Pseudolymphomas; Dermatoscopy of Cutaneous Vascular Lesions; Dermatoscopy of Adnexal Lesions; Trichoscopy Tips; Trichoscopy of Hair Shaft Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Nail Disorders; Dermatoscopy of Conjunctival Lesions; Dermatoscopy in Pediatric Dermatology; Dermatoscopy of Inflammatory Genital Diseases: Practical Insights; Dermatoscopy in Brown Skin; and Dermatoscopy and Reflectance Confocal Microscopy Correlations.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323641241
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323641234
About the Authors
Giuseppe Micali Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chairman