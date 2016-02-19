Alpha Architecture Reference Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555580988, 9781483294339

Alpha Architecture Reference Manual

1st Edition

Authors: Alpha Architecture Committee
eBook ISBN: 9781483294339
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 7th July 1992
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Common Architecture; Basic Architecture; Instruction Formats; Instruction Descriptions; System Architecture and Programming Implications; Common PALcode Architecture; Console Subsystem Overview; Input/Output; Architected System Interface; OpenVMS Alpha Software: Introduction to OpenVMS on Alpha; OpenVMS PALcode Descriptions; Memory Management; Process Structure; Internal Processor Registers; Exceptions, Interrupts, and Machine Checks; DEC OSF/1 Alpha Software: Introduction; PALcode Instruction Descriptions; Memory Management; Process Structure; Exceptions and Interrupts; Appendix A: Software Considerations; Appendix B: IEEE Floating-Point Conformance; Appendix C: Instruction Encodings

Description

This is the authoritative reference on Digital Equipment Corporation's new 64-bit RISC Alpha architecture. Written by the designers of the internal Digital specifications, this book contains complete descriptions of the common architecture required for all implementations and the interfaces required to support the OSF/1 and OpenVMS operating systems.

Readership

System Managers, software designers interested in the Alpha architecture

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294339

About the Authors

Alpha Architecture Committee Author

The membership of this committee represents all the computer engineering disciplines at Compaq Computer Corporation.

