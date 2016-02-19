Almost Everywhere Convergence II presents the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Almost Everywhere Convergence in Probability and Ergodotic Theory, held in Evanston, Illinois on October 16–20, 1989. This book discusses the many remarkable developments in almost everywhere convergence.

Organized into 19 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of a generalization of the almost sure central limit theorem as it relates to logarithmic density. This text then discusses Hopf's ergodic theorem for particles with different velocities. Other chapters consider the notion of a log–convex set of random variables, and proved a general almost sure convergence theorem for sequences of log–convex sets. This book discusses as well the maximal inequalities and rearrangements, showing the connections between harmonic analysis and ergodic theory. The final chapter deals with the similarities of the proofs of ergodic and martingale theorems.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.