Allozyme Electrophoresis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125878401, 9780323139649

Allozyme Electrophoresis

1st Edition

A Handbook for Animal Systematics and Population Studies

Authors: B. Richardson P. Baverstock M. Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780323139649
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 1987
Page Count: 420
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
129.50
129.50
129.50
148.00
129.50
129.50
148.00
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Inherited enzyme variations, studied using electrophoresis, can be used as markers for the identification of individuals, population structure analysis, the delineation of species boundaries and phytogenetic reconstruction. The purpose of this book is to describe, in a single convenient handbook, all the theoretical and practical matters relevant to those intending to use electrophoresis as a tool for answering such questions.

Readership

Ecologists, biochemists, zoologists, and geneticists working on animal population studies or breeding animals for research purposes.

Table of Contents

Project Planning: Genetics. Electrophoresis. Population Structures. Systematics. Statistical Methods. Project Planning and Sampling Strategies.

Collecting the Data: Sample Collection, Handling and Preparation. Electrophoresis Methods. Specific Enzyme Methods for Cellulose Acetate Electrophoresis. Strategies.

Analysing the Data: Population Analysis. Using Electrophoresis Data. Analysis of Electrophoretic Data in Systematics.

Other Types of Project: Other Biological Uses for Allozyme Electrophoresis. Appendixes. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
420
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139649

About the Author

B. Richardson

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian Biological Resources Study, Bureau of Flora and Fauna, Canberra

P. Baverstock

Affiliations and Expertise

South Australian Museum, Adelaide

M. Adams

Martin Adams is Professor of Food Microbiology at Surrey University, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

South Australian Museum, Adelaide

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.