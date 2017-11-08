Allergy for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-6
1st Edition
Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America
Allergy for the Otolaryngologist
Foreword: Allergy as Part of the Unified Otolaryngologic Practice
Preface: Allergy for the Otolaryngologist
Advancements and Dilemmas in the Management of Allergy
The Role of the Sinonasal Epithelium in Allergic Rhinitis
Manifestations of Inhalant Allergies Beyond the Nose
Asthma Management for the Otolaryngologist
The Role of Allergy in Chronic Rhinosinusitis
The Role of Allergy in Otologic Disease
Rational Approach to Allergy Testing
Efficacy and Safety of Subcutaneous and Sublingual Immunotherapy for Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis and Asthma
Clinical Applications of Sublingual Immunotherapy
Contemporary Pharmacotherapy for Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Rhinosinusitis
Immunotherapy: Treating with Fewer Allergens?
Advances in Food Allergy
Management of Anaphylaxis
Future Horizons in Allergy
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Murugappan Ramanathan Jr. and James Whitman Mims, is devoted to Allergy for the Otolaryngologist. Articles in this issue include: New Horizons in the Management of Allergy; The Role of the Sinonasal Epithelium in Allergy; The Role of Allergy in Chronic Rhinosinusitis; Manifestations of Inhalant Allergies Beyond the Nose; The Role of Allergy in Otologic Disease; Asthma Management for the Otolaryngologist; Rational Approach to Allergy Testing (in vitro/in vivo); Advances in Food Allergy; Contemporary Pharmacotherapy of Allergic Inflammation; Clinical Applications of SLIT; Efficacy of SLIT/SCIT; Immunotherapy: Treating with Fewer Allergens?; Management of Anaphylaxis; and Future Horizons in Allergy.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 8th November 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323583152
- 9780323583145
About the Authors
Murugappan Ramanathan, Jr Author
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
James Mims Author
Wake Forest Baptist Health