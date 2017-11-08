Allergy for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583145, 9780323583152

Allergy for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-6

1st Edition

Authors: Murugappan Ramanathan, Jr James Mims
eBook ISBN: 9780323583152
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583145
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2017
Table of Contents

Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America

Allergy for the Otolaryngologist

Foreword: Allergy as Part of the Unified Otolaryngologic Practice

Preface: Allergy for the Otolaryngologist

Advancements and Dilemmas in the Management of Allergy

The Role of the Sinonasal Epithelium in Allergic Rhinitis

Manifestations of Inhalant Allergies Beyond the Nose

Asthma Management for the Otolaryngologist

The Role of Allergy in Chronic Rhinosinusitis

The Role of Allergy in Otologic Disease

Rational Approach to Allergy Testing

Efficacy and Safety of Subcutaneous and Sublingual Immunotherapy for Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis and Asthma

Clinical Applications of Sublingual Immunotherapy

Contemporary Pharmacotherapy for Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Immunotherapy: Treating with Fewer Allergens?

Advances in Food Allergy

Management of Anaphylaxis

Future Horizons in Allergy

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Murugappan Ramanathan Jr. and James Whitman Mims, is devoted to Allergy for the Otolaryngologist. Articles in this issue include: New Horizons in the Management of Allergy; The Role of the Sinonasal Epithelium in Allergy; The Role of Allergy in Chronic Rhinosinusitis; Manifestations of Inhalant Allergies Beyond the Nose; The Role of Allergy in Otologic Disease; Asthma Management for the Otolaryngologist; Rational Approach to Allergy Testing (in vitro/in vivo); Advances in Food Allergy; Contemporary Pharmacotherapy of Allergic Inflammation; Clinical Applications of SLIT; Efficacy of SLIT/SCIT; Immunotherapy: Treating with Fewer Allergens?; Management of Anaphylaxis; and Future Horizons in Allergy.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583152
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583145

About the Authors

Murugappan Ramanathan, Jr

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

James Mims

Affiliations and Expertise

Wake Forest Baptist Health

