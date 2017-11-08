Allergy for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-6

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Murugappan Ramanathan Jr. and James Whitman Mims, is devoted to Allergy for the Otolaryngologist. Articles in this issue include: New Horizons in the Management of Allergy; The Role of the Sinonasal Epithelium in Allergy; The Role of Allergy in Chronic Rhinosinusitis; Manifestations of Inhalant Allergies Beyond the Nose; The Role of Allergy in Otologic Disease; Asthma Management for the Otolaryngologist; Rational Approach to Allergy Testing (in vitro/in vivo); Advances in Food Allergy; Contemporary Pharmacotherapy of Allergic Inflammation; Clinical Applications of SLIT; Efficacy of SLIT/SCIT; Immunotherapy: Treating with Fewer Allergens?; Management of Anaphylaxis; and Future Horizons in Allergy.