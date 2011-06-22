Allergies for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710515, 9781455712588

Allergies for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-3

1st Edition

Authors: Berrylin J. Ferguson Ferguson
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710515
eBook ISBN: 9781455712588
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2011
Page Count: 344
Description

Topics include: History of Allergy;  Epidemiology of Allergy;  Types of Rhinitis;  Differential Diagnosis including Allergy Mimics;  Immunology;  Physical Findings in Allergy;  Diagnosis including lab testing and physical examination;  Associated Conditions and Comorbidities;  Role of Allergy in Serous Otitis Media;  Role of Allergy in Meneire's Syndrome;  Asthma;  Polyposis;  Allergic Fungal Sinusitis;  Treatment – Environmental Controls;  Pharmacotherapy;  Traditional Immunotherapy;  Sublingual (SLIT) Immunotherapy;  The Allergic March;  Surgical Treatment of Allergies;  Inhalant Allergies in Children;  Food Allergies in Adults and Children.

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710515
eBook ISBN:
9781455712588

About the Authors

Berrylin J. Ferguson Ferguson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Division of Sino-Nasal Disorders & Allergy, Dept of Otolaryngology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh, PA

