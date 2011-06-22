Allergies for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-3
1st Edition
Topics include: History of Allergy; Epidemiology of Allergy; Types of Rhinitis; Differential Diagnosis including Allergy Mimics; Immunology; Physical Findings in Allergy; Diagnosis including lab testing and physical examination; Associated Conditions and Comorbidities; Role of Allergy in Serous Otitis Media; Role of Allergy in Meneire's Syndrome; Asthma; Polyposis; Allergic Fungal Sinusitis; Treatment – Environmental Controls; Pharmacotherapy; Traditional Immunotherapy; Sublingual (SLIT) Immunotherapy; The Allergic March; Surgical Treatment of Allergies; Inhalant Allergies in Children; Food Allergies in Adults and Children.
- 344
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 22nd June 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455710515
- 9781455712588
Berrylin J. Ferguson Ferguson Author
Director, Division of Sino-Nasal Disorders & Allergy, Dept of Otolaryngology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh, PA