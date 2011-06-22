Allergies for the Otolaryngologist, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-3

Topics include: History of Allergy; Epidemiology of Allergy; Types of Rhinitis; Differential Diagnosis including Allergy Mimics; Immunology; Physical Findings in Allergy; Diagnosis including lab testing and physical examination; Associated Conditions and Comorbidities; Role of Allergy in Serous Otitis Media; Role of Allergy in Meneire's Syndrome; Asthma; Polyposis; Allergic Fungal Sinusitis; Treatment – Environmental Controls; Pharmacotherapy; Traditional Immunotherapy; Sublingual (SLIT) Immunotherapy; The Allergic March; Surgical Treatment of Allergies; Inhalant Allergies in Children; Food Allergies in Adults and Children.