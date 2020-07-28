Allergic Contact Dermatitis,An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712132

Allergic Contact Dermatitis,An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 38-3

1st Edition

Authors: Christen M. Mowad
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712132
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Christen M. Mowad, will cover a number of important topics related to Allergic Contact Dermatitis. This issue is one of four each year selected by longtime series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Occupational Contact Dermatitis; Considerations When Performing Pediatric Allergic Contact Dermatitis; The Importance of Education When Patch Testing; The Concern Over Implants and Metal Patch Testing; Atopic Dermatitis and Allergic Contact Dermatitis; Allergen of the Year; Allergic Contact Dermatitis in Healthy and Chronically Inflamed Skin; Systemic Contact Dermatitis; Fragrance Allergy; and Plant Allergic Contact Dermatitis, among others.

Christen M. Mowad Author

