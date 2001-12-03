Alkaloids: Chemical and Biological Perspectives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440255, 9780080526980

Alkaloids: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume 15

1st Edition

Authors: S.W. Pelletier
eBook ISBN: 9780080526980
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440255
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 3rd December 2001
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

Chapter headings. Carbon-13 and proton NMR shift assignments and physical constants of diterpenoid alkaloids (B.S. Joshi et al.). Supercritical fluid extraction of alkaloids (Jinwoong Kim et al.). Recent advances in the total synthesis of amaryllidaceae alkaloids (S. Prabhakar, M. Regina Tavares). Applications of radical cyclization reactions in total syntheses of naturally occurring indole alkaloids (Jie Jack Li). Subject index. Organism index

Description

Alkaloids: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, the 15th volume of the ACBP series, features four important reviews of research on alkaloids. Chapter 1 is the first comprehensive review of the carbon-13 and proton NMR shift assignments and physical constants of diterpene alkaloids and their derivatives. In addition to the catalogue of spectral and physical data, the chapter includes a table of the occurrences of these alkaloids in various plant species, tables containing molecular formulas versus calculated high-resolution mass values, and calculated high-resolution mass values versus the molecular formulas of diterpenoid alkaloids, as well as seven tables summarizing the carbon-13 chemical shifts of various functional groups in diterpenoid alkaloids.


Chapter 2 is a fascinating review of the supercritical fluid extraction of alkaloids. This technique using basic modifiers, provides an alternative method for the extraction of alkaloids.


Chapter 3 summarizes recent advances in the synthesis of Amaryllidaceae alkaloids, an important class of naturally-occurring bases and neutral compounds. The increased activity in the synthesis of these alkaloids over the last decade is undoubtedly due to the fact that certain members of this family possess interesting and useful biological properties. Elegant syntheses, chiral and otherwise, of structures incorporating many asymmetric centres are reviewed.


Chapter 4 reviews radical cyclization reactions in the total synthesis of indole alkaloids. The use of free radical chemistry in the synthesis of alkaloids has grown markedly because of the mild reaction conditions, tolerance of a wide variety of functional groups, and the good stereoselectivities.


Each chapter in this volume has been reviewed by at least one specialist in the field.

Readership

For scientists working in the fields of natural products chemistry, medical chemistry, pharmacology and biochemistry, organic chemistry, heterocyclic chemistry and plant science.

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080526980
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080440255

About the Authors

S.W. Pelletier Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Natural Products Research, Chemistry Building, The University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia 30602-2556, USA

