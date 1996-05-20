Alkaloids: Chemical and Biological Perspectives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080427911, 9780080526997

Alkaloids: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: S.W. Pelletier
eBook ISBN: 9780080526997
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 20th May 1996
Page Count: 429
Table of Contents

Alkaloids from Australian Flora (I.R.C. Bick). Pyridine and Piperidine Alkaloids: An Update (M.J. Schneider). 3-Alkylpiperidine Alkaloids Isolated from Marine Sponges in the Order Haplosclerida (R.J. Andersen et al.). &bgr;-Carboline and Isoquinoline Alkaloids from Marine Organisms (B.J. Baker). Subject Index. Organism Index.

Description

Volume 10 of this series presents four timely reviews. Chapter 1 provides a fascinating account of the history of alkaloid discovery in Australia beginning with the isolation of the first alkaloid from an Australian plant, the Tasmanian sassafras (Atherosperma moschatum), by Zeyer in 1861. Also included is a comprehensive survey of alkaloid-bearing plants, and a section dealing with detection, estimation, extraction, and work-up procedures for alkaloids.

Chapter 2 provides a comprehensive update to the chapter on "Pyridine and Piperidine Alkaloids" which appeared in volume 3 of this series. The focus of this chapter is on new alkaloids isolated, biosynthesis, and biological properties.

Chapter 3 looks at "3-Alkylpiperidine Alkaloids Isolated from Marine Sponges in the Order Haplosclerida". Studies over the past thirty years have shown that sponges are a rich source of alkaloids. Many of these sponge alkaloids are related to each other by the presence of a 3-alkylpiperidine moiety in their structures and it happens that the sponges that have been reported to contain 3-alkylpiperidine alkaloids are all in the order Haplosclerida.

Chapter 4 reviews &bgr;-carboline and isoquinoline alkaloids which are pharmacologically some of the most significant marine natural products. This chapter treats the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, and pharmacological activity of these alkaloids.

Readership

For scientists working in the fields of natural products chemistry, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology and biochemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
429
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080526997

About the Editors

S.W. Pelletier Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Natural Products Research, Chemistry Building, The University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia 30602-2556, USA

