Alkaloids: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Taxol (M.E. Wall, W.C. Wani). The synthesis of macroline related sarpagine alkaloids (L.K. Hamaker, J.M. Cook). Erythrina Alkaloids (A. Singh Chawla, V.K. Kapoor). Chemistry, biology and chemoecology of the pyrrolizidine alkaloids (T. Hartmann, L. Witte). In vitro culture and the production of alkaloids in Aspidosperma (P. Obitz, J. Stöckigt, L.A. Mendonza, N. Aimi, S.-i. Sakai). Fumonisins (R.G. Powell, R.D. Plattner). Subject Index. Organism Index.
Description
This monograph series provides unprecedented interdisciplinary coverage of research relating to the chemistry and biological properties of alkaloids - a class of biologically active compounds of more than 10,000 members. Timely, comprehensive and authoritative, the series features chapters on chemical properties and structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis, taxonomy, spectroscopy, pharmacology, toxicology, and X-ray crystallography of alkaloids. The chapters are written and reviewed by eminent researchers, all of them acknowledged experts in the field. Subject and organism indexes are included for each volume.
Readership
For scientists working in the fields of natural products chemistry, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology and biochemistry.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 22nd December 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287843
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.W. Pelletier Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Natural Products Research, Chemistry Building, The University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia 30602-2556, USA