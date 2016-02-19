Alkaline Earth Metabolism in Adult Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080171913, 9781483280875

Alkaline Earth Metabolism in Adult Man

1st Edition

A Report Prepared by a Task Group of Committee 2 of the International Commission on Radiological Protection

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483280875
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 102
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
102
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280875

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.