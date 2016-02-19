Aliphatic Carcinogens - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120593033, 9781483263724

Aliphatic Carcinogens

1st Edition

Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms

Authors: Joseph C. Arcos Yin-Tak Woo Mary F. Argus
eBook ISBN: 9781483263724
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 804
Description

Chemical Induction of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms Volume IIIA deals with the organic and biochemical principles behind cancer.

This volume contains the continuation of Volume IIA, which tackles structure-activity relationships of chemical carcinogens, the effect of chemical reactivity, molecular geometry, and metabolism on carcinogenic activity. Under this is non-conjugated organic compounds.

The text is recommended for doctors, organic chemists, and biochemists with an advanced knowledge in biochemistry and organic chemistry and would like to know more the biochemical processes of cancer.

Table of Contents


General Plan

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part III Structure-Activity Relationships of Chemical Carcinogens. Effect of Chemical Reactivity, Molecular Geometry, and Metabolism on Carcinogenic Activity

5. Structure-Activity Relationships

5.2 Nonconjugated Organic Compounds

Updating Notes

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.1

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.2

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.3

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.4

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.5

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.6

Notes Added after Completion of Section 5.2.1.7

Appendix I. Update to Vol. IIA: Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Carcinogenesis:

The Bay-Region Theory

Introduction

Benzo(a)pyrene

Benz(a)anthracene

Dibenz(a,h)janthracene (DBA)

Chrysene

Alkyl-Substituted PAH

Conclusion

References to Appendix I

Appendix II. Update to Vol. IIA: Recent Major Source Books and Reviews on Polycyclic

Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Index


