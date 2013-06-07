Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives is a video presentation. Length: 42 minutes.

Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives presents the ways in which security practitioners and executives can convey the value of security services to business leaders using measures and metrics. This 42-minute proven practices presentation also addresses how to develop and manage security programs that enhance profitability and the company’s ability to reduce shrinkage and loss.

Presenter Richard Lefler, former vice president for worldwide security at American Express, defines the total cost of security services, broken down by fixed and variable costs, and points to example metrics that would demonstrate the business value of each service. This presentation is a valuable tool for security leaders working to align security with business goals as well as educators in the classroom.

Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.