Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives
1st Edition
Proven Practices
Description
Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives is a video presentation. Length: 42 minutes.
Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives presents the ways in which security practitioners and executives can convey the value of security services to business leaders using measures and metrics. This 42-minute proven practices presentation also addresses how to develop and manage security programs that enhance profitability and the company’s ability to reduce shrinkage and loss.
Presenter Richard Lefler, former vice president for worldwide security at American Express, defines the total cost of security services, broken down by fixed and variable costs, and points to example metrics that would demonstrate the business value of each service. This presentation is a valuable tool for security leaders working to align security with business goals as well as educators in the classroom.
Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The 42-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group or classroom learning
- Discusses how to articlulate the value assigned to an absence of security problems that would otherwise increase costs, impact production, or delay business
- Provides specific examples of costs that contribute to the total cost of security, along with metrics that help demonstrate the value of each cost for the business's bottom line
Readership
Mid- to upper-level business and security leaders who are focused on aligning security with operating goals and profit targets, and educators working to prepare the next generation of security professionals and leaders
Table of Contents
- Instructions for online access
- Title Page
- Executive Summary
- Aligning Security Services with Business Objectives
- A Proven Practices Presentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 10
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 7th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124169951
About the Author
Richard Lefler
Dick Lefler retired as the vice president for worldwide security of American Express. In addition to his security duties, Lefler managed the Corporate Aviation Unit. His responsibilities included program development and management of the security of employees, facility protection, investigation of attacks on financial products, and coordination with federal, state and international law enforcement agencies regarding security concerns.
Prior to joining American Express, Lefler was deputy special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s New York office. His 20-year career at the Service included assignments as special agent in charge of protective operations, special agent in charge of the Honolulu office (Far East), and investigative and protective assignments in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In the nation’s capitol, Lefler’s protective assignments included the Presidential Protective Division and the Vice Presidential Protective Division. He retired from the Secret Service as a member of the senior executive service.
Lefler received his undergraduate degree from the California State University, Los Angeles. He attended the Federal Executive Institute (Charlottesville, Va.), for Executive Education Program and the John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Program for Senior Managers in Government at Harvard University. He also completed the majority of work towards a master’s degree in public administration at Baruch College in New York.
Lefler is a past president of the International Security Management Association (ISMA) and served on the board of directors for several years. He was a member of the advisory board for the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators, and is a former member of the State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; former vice president for worldwide security, American Express