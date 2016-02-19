Algorithms and Complexity, Volume A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Machine Models and Simulations (P. van Emde Boas). A Catalog of Complexity Classes (D.S. Johnson). Machine-Independent Complexity Theory (J.I. Seiferas). Kolmogorov Complexity and its Applications (M. Li, P.M.B. Vitányi). Algorithms for Finding Patterns in Strings (A.V. Aho). Data Structures (K. Mehlhorn, A. Tsakalidis). Computational Geometry (F.F. Yao). Algorithmic Motion Planning in Robotics (J.T. Schwartz, M. Sharir). Average-Case Analysis of Algorithms and Data Structures (J.S. Vitter, Ph. Flajolet). Graph Algorithms (J. van Leeuwen). Algebraic Complexity Theory (V. Strassen). Algorithms in Number Theory (A.K. Lenstra, H.W. Lenstra Jr.). Cryptography (R. Rivest). The Complexity of Finite Functions (R.B. Boppana, M. Sipser). Communication Networks (N. Pippenger). VLSI Theory (Th. Lengauer). Parallel Algorithms for Shared-Memory Machines (R.M. Karp, V. Ramachandran). General Purpose Parallel Architectures (L.G. Valiant). Subject Index.
Description
This first part presents chapters on models of computation, complexity theory, data structures, and efficient computation in many recognized sub-disciplines of Theoretical Computer Science.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 12th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444880710
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493305698
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933917
Reviews
@qu:...providing professionals and students with a comprehensive overview of the main results and developments in this evolving field. @source:L'Enseignement Mathematique @from:W. Kern @qu:...one of the most useful and needed publications in the field. @source:Optima