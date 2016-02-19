Algorithmically Specialized Parallel Computers focuses on the concept and characteristics of an algorithmically specialized computer.

This book discusses the algorithmically specialized computers, algorithmic specialization using VLSI, and innovative architectures. The architectures and algorithms for digital signal, speech, and image processing and specialized architectures for numerical computations are also elaborated. Other topics include the model for analyzing generalized inter-processor, pipelined architecture for search tree maintenance, and specialized computer organization for raster graphics display. The data base applications of the FETCH-AND-ADD instruction, distributed parallel architecture for speech understanding, and two parallel formulations of particle-in-cell models are likewise covered in this text.

This publication is suitable for students, researchers and professionals concerned with algorithmically specialized computers.