Algorithmically Specialized Parallel Computers
1st Edition
Description
Algorithmically Specialized Parallel Computers focuses on the concept and characteristics of an algorithmically specialized computer.
This book discusses the algorithmically specialized computers, algorithmic specialization using VLSI, and innovative architectures. The architectures and algorithms for digital signal, speech, and image processing and specialized architectures for numerical computations are also elaborated. Other topics include the model for analyzing generalized inter-processor, pipelined architecture for search tree maintenance, and specialized computer organization for raster graphics display. The data base applications of the FETCH-AND-ADD instruction, distributed parallel architecture for speech understanding, and two parallel formulations of particle-in-cell models are likewise covered in this text.
This publication is suitable for students, researchers and professionals concerned with algorithmically specialized computers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Algorithmically Specialized Computers
Chapter 2 Algorithmic Specialization Using VLSI
A Model for Analyzing Generalized Interprocessor Communication Systems
Three VLSI Compilation Techniques: PLA's, Weinberger Arrays, and SLAP, A New Silicon Layout Program
Sorting Records in VLSI
A Pipelined Architecture for Search Tree Maintenance
The Programmable Systolic Chip: Project Overview
Chapter 3 Innovative Architectures
MPP: A High-Speed Image Processor
PASM: A Partitionable SIMD/MIMD System for Parallel Image Processing Research
Specialized Computer Organization for Raster Graphics Display
Data Base Applications of the FETCH-AND-ADD Instruction
Recursive Machines
Algorithms + Alchemy = Architectures
Chapter 4 Architectures and Algorithms For Digital Signal, Speech, and Image Processing
Optimal Implementation of DSP Algorithms on Synchronous Multiprocessors
One Architectural Approach for Speech Recognition Processors
A Distributed Parallel Architecture for Speech Understanding
Algorithms and Architectures for Speech Understanding
A VLSI Array Processor for Image Processing
Computer Architectures Specialized for Mathematical Morphology
Pyramid Multi-computers, and Extensions and Augmentations
Chapter 5 Specialized Architectures For Numerical Computations
Solving the Linear Least Squares Problem on a Linear Array of Processors
Eigenvalue, Singular Value and Least Square Solvers via the Wavefront Array Processor
Development and Use of an Asynchronous MIMD Computer for Finite Element Analysis
Two Parallel Formulations of Particle-in-Cell Models
Mathematical Hardware—Design Issues and Responsibilities
Chapter 6 Does General Purpose Mean Good For Nothing (In Particular)?
Synergism: The Key to Parallel Computing
Does General Purpose Mean Good for Nothing?
Special-Purpose vs. General-Purpose Systems: A Position Paper
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 24th July 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260815