Algorithmically Specialized Parallel Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126541304, 9781483260815

Algorithmically Specialized Parallel Computers

1st Edition

Editors: Lawrence Snyder Leah H. Jamieson Dennis B. Gannon
eBook ISBN: 9781483260815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th July 1985
Page Count: 266
Description

Algorithmically Specialized Parallel Computers focuses on the concept and characteristics of an algorithmically specialized computer.

This book discusses the algorithmically specialized computers, algorithmic specialization using VLSI, and innovative architectures. The architectures and algorithms for digital signal, speech, and image processing and specialized architectures for numerical computations are also elaborated. Other topics include the model for analyzing generalized inter-processor, pipelined architecture for search tree maintenance, and specialized computer organization for raster graphics display. The data base applications of the FETCH-AND-ADD instruction, distributed parallel architecture for speech understanding, and two parallel formulations of particle-in-cell models are likewise covered in this text.

This publication is suitable for students, researchers and professionals concerned with algorithmically specialized computers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Algorithmically Specialized Computers

Chapter 2 Algorithmic Specialization Using VLSI

A Model for Analyzing Generalized Interprocessor Communication Systems

Three VLSI Compilation Techniques: PLA's, Weinberger Arrays, and SLAP, A New Silicon Layout Program

Sorting Records in VLSI

A Pipelined Architecture for Search Tree Maintenance

The Programmable Systolic Chip: Project Overview

Chapter 3 Innovative Architectures

MPP: A High-Speed Image Processor

PASM: A Partitionable SIMD/MIMD System for Parallel Image Processing Research

Specialized Computer Organization for Raster Graphics Display

Data Base Applications of the FETCH-AND-ADD Instruction

Recursive Machines

Algorithms + Alchemy = Architectures

Chapter 4 Architectures and Algorithms For Digital Signal, Speech, and Image Processing

Optimal Implementation of DSP Algorithms on Synchronous Multiprocessors

One Architectural Approach for Speech Recognition Processors

A Distributed Parallel Architecture for Speech Understanding

Algorithms and Architectures for Speech Understanding

A VLSI Array Processor for Image Processing

Computer Architectures Specialized for Mathematical Morphology

Pyramid Multi-computers, and Extensions and Augmentations

Chapter 5 Specialized Architectures For Numerical Computations

Solving the Linear Least Squares Problem on a Linear Array of Processors

Eigenvalue, Singular Value and Least Square Solvers via the Wavefront Array Processor

Development and Use of an Asynchronous MIMD Computer for Finite Element Analysis

Two Parallel Formulations of Particle-in-Cell Models

Mathematical Hardware—Design Issues and Responsibilities

Chapter 6 Does General Purpose Mean Good For Nothing (In Particular)?

Synergism: The Key to Parallel Computing

Does General Purpose Mean Good for Nothing?

Special-Purpose vs. General-Purpose Systems: A Position Paper

