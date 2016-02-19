Algorithmic Aspects of Combinatorics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720410433, 9780080867656

Algorithmic Aspects of Combinatorics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Editors: B. Alspach P. Hell D.J. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080867656
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 244
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
146.00
124.10
89.00
75.65
111.00
94.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1978
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867656

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

B. Alspach Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Simon Fraser University, Burnaby 2

P. Hell Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick

D.J. Miller Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Victoria, Victoria

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.