Alginates in Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Description
Alginates in Drug Delivery explores the vital precepts, basic and fundamental aspects of alginates in pharmaceutical sciences, biopharmacology, and the biotechnology industry in extensive detail to understand the field and develop high quality products. The use of natural polymers in healthcare applications over synthetic polymers is becoming more prevalent due to natural polymers’ biocompatibility, biodegradability, economic extraction and ready availability. These natural materials are renewable if grown sustainably, and they can tender incessant supply of raw materials. Amongst these natural polymers, Alginates are considered excellent excipients because of their non-toxic, stable and biodegradable properties, and can be used in a variety of applications in pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostic aids and material science. Several innovations have been made on applications of alginate in drug delivery and biomedicines including in liquid gels, powders, beads, films, tablets, capsules, microspheres, microparticles, nanoparticles, nanosponges, nanofibrils and nanocomposites. To fully utilize and harness the potential of alginates, a thorough understanding of the synthesis, purification, and characterization of alginates and their derivatives needs to be is needed. This book collects in a single volume all relevant information on alginates in health care including recent advances in the field. Alginates in Drug Delivery is a highly useful resource for pharmaceutical scientists, health care professionals and regulatory scientists actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of natural polymer containing drug delivery, as well as postgraduate students and postdoctoral research fellows in pharmaceutical sciences.
Key Features
- Provides a single source examining the complete alginate chemistry, collection, chemical modifications, characterization and applications in healthcare fields
- Includes high quality illustrations along with practical examples and research case studies
- Contains contributions by global leaders and experts from academia, industry and regulatory agencies, who are pioneers in the application of natural polysaccharides in diverse pharmaceutical fields
Readership
Pharmaceutical scientists including industrial pharmacists and analytical scientists, Postgraduate students, and postdoctoral research fellows, health care professionals and regulatory scientists actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of natural polymer containing drug delivery
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to alginates as drug delivery excipient
2. Alginates hydrogels for drug delivery applications
3. Alginates nanoparticles in drug delivery
4. Ionotropically gelled alginate-based multiple-unit matrices in sustained drug release
5. Physically and chemically modified alginates in drug delivery
6. Grafted alginates in drug delivery
7. Alginate-based interpenetrating polymer networks for sustained drug release
8. Biocomposites of alginates in drug delivery
9. Alginate-inorganic composite matrices as drug releasing carriers
10. Buoyant particles of alginates in floating drug delivery
11. Alginate-based hydrogel membranes for drug releasing in wound healing
12. Alginate-based scaffolds for drug delivery in tissue engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176405
About the Editor
Amit Kumar Nayak
Dr. Amit Kumar Nayak (M. Pharm, PhD) has over 10 years of research experience in the field of Pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of polymeric composites, formulation characterization using FTIR, DSC, PXRD, SEM, TEM, HPLC, LC-MS, as well as development and evaluations of diverse novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems. He has earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from IIFTM University, Moradabad, U.P., India. Currently, Dr .Nayak is working as an Associate Professor at Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. To date, he has authored over 120 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, 12 book chapters, and 2 books to his credit. Dr. Nayak has serves as a reviewer for many highly regarded international journals and has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India
Md Saquib Hasnain
Dr. Md Saquib Hasnain has over 6 years of research experience in the field of drug delivery and pharmaceutical formulation and analyses; especially systematic development and characterization of diverse nanostructured drug delivery systems, controlled release drug delivery systems, bioenhanced drug delivery systems, polymeric composites, nanomaterials and nanocomposites employing Quality by Design approaches. Till date he has authored over 30 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, around 30 book chapters, 1 Indian patent application and 4 books to his credit. He is also serving as the reviewer of several prestigious journals. He is also serving as the associate editorial board member of Recent Patent on Drug Delivery & Formulation journal. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 12). He has also participated and presented his research work at over ten conferences in India, and abroad. He is also the member of scientific societies, i.e., Royal Society of Chemistry, Great Britain, International Association of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry, Switzerland and Swiss Chemical Society, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, U.P., India