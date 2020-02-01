Alginates in Drug Delivery explores the vital precepts, basic and fundamental aspects of alginates in pharmaceutical sciences, biopharmacology, and the biotechnology industry in extensive detail to understand the field and develop high quality products. The use of natural polymers in healthcare applications over synthetic polymers is becoming more prevalent due to natural polymers’ biocompatibility, biodegradability, economic extraction and ready availability. These natural materials are renewable if grown sustainably, and they can tender incessant supply of raw materials. Amongst these natural polymers, Alginates are considered excellent excipients because of their non-toxic, stable and biodegradable properties, and can be used in a variety of applications in pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostic aids and material science. Several innovations have been made on applications of alginate in drug delivery and biomedicines including in liquid gels, powders, beads, films, tablets, capsules, microspheres, microparticles, nanoparticles, nanosponges, nanofibrils and nanocomposites. To fully utilize and harness the potential of alginates, a thorough understanding of the synthesis, purification, and characterization of alginates and their derivatives needs to be is needed. This book collects in a single volume all relevant information on alginates in health care including recent advances in the field. Alginates in Drug Delivery is a highly useful resource for pharmaceutical scientists, health care professionals and regulatory scientists actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of natural polymer containing drug delivery, as well as postgraduate students and postdoctoral research fellows in pharmaceutical sciences.