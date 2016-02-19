Algebraic Theory of Automata provides information pertinent to the methods and results of algebraic theory of automata. This book covers a variety of topics, including sets, semigroup, groupoids, isomorphism, semiautomata, proof of Kleene's theorem, and algebraic manipulations.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental properties of groups and semigroups. This text then examines the notion of semiautomaton, which serves as a basis for a rich and interesting theory. Other chapters consider algebraic notions and methods that are very useful in dealing with semiautomata. This book discusses as well some properties of the notion of covering of semiautomata. The final chapter deals with the theory of Krohn and Rhodes.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students.