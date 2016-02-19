Algebraic Theory for Multivariable Linear Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121071509, 9780080956725

Algebraic Theory for Multivariable Linear Systems, Volume 166

1st Edition

Editors: Blomberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080956725
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 359
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
112.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
95.00
66.50
66.50
66.50
76.00
66.50
66.50
76.00
118.00
82.60
82.60
82.60
94.40
82.60
82.60
94.40
160.00
112.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
112.00
112.00
128.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
359
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956725

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.