Algebraic Methods in Graph Theory
1st Edition
Editors: V.T. Sós L. Lovász
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444854421
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 12th February 1981
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1981
- Published:
- 12th February 1981
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444854421
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
V.T. Sós Editor
L. Lovász Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, Department of Computer Science, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.