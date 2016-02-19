Algebraic Geometry and Commutative Algebra
1st Edition
In Honor of Masayoshi Nagata
Description
Algebraic Geometry and Commutative Algebra in Honor of Masayoshi Nagata presents a collection of papers on algebraic geometry and commutative algebra in honor of Masayoshi Nagata for his significant contributions to commutative algebra. Topics covered range from power series rings and rings of invariants of finite linear groups to the convolution algebra of distributions on totally disconnected locally compact groups.
The discussion begins with a description of several formulas for enumerating certain types of objects, which may be tabular arrangements of integers called Young tableaux or some types of monomials. The next chapter explains how to establish these enumerative formulas, with emphasis on the role played by transformations of determinantal polynomials and recurrence relations satisfied by them. The book then turns to several applications of the enumerative formulas and universal identity, including including enumerative proofs of the straightening law of Doubilet-Rota-Stein and computations of Hilbert functions of polynomial ideals of certain determinantal loci. Invariant differentials and quaternion extensions are also examined, along with the moduli of Todorov surfaces and the classification problem of embedded lines in characteristic p.
This monograph will be a useful resource for practitioners and researchers in algebra and geometry.
Table of Contents
Determinantal Loci and Enumerative Combinatorics of Young Tableaux
A Conjecture of Sharp - The Case of Local Rings with dim nonCM ≤ 1 or dim ≤ 5
A Structure Theorem for Power Series Rings
On Rational Plane Sextics with Six Tritangents
On Rings of Invariants of Finite Linear Groups
Invariant Differentials
Classification of Polarized Manifolds of Sectional Genus Two
Affine Surfaces with K ≤ 1
On the Convolution Algebra of Distributions on Totally Disconnected Locally Compact Groups
The Local Cohomology Groups of an Affine Semigroup Ring
Quaternion Extensions
On the Discriminants of the Intersection Form on Néron-Severi Groups
On Complete Ideals in Regular Local Rings
On a Compactification of a Moduli Space of Stable Vector Bundles on a Rational Surface
On the Dimension of Formal Fibres of a Local Ring
On the Classification Problem of Embedded Lines in Characteristic p
A Cancellation Theorem for Projective Modules over Finitely Generated Rings
Semi-Ampleness of the Numerically Effective Part of Zariski Decomposition, II
On the Moduli of Todorov Surfaces
Curves, K3 Surfaces and Fano 3-Folds of Genus ≤ 10
Threefolds Homeomorphic to a Hyperquadric in P4
On Weierstrass Models
Canonical Bundles of Analytic Surfaces of Class VII0
Ideal-Adic Completion of Noetherian Rings II
Endomorphism Algebras of Abelian Varieties
On the Canonical Ring of a Curve
Algebraic Surfaces for Regular Systems of Weights (with an Appendix by Isao Naruki)
Generic Torelli Theorem for Hypersurfaces in Compact Irreducible Hermitian Symmetric Spaces
A Variety Which Contains a P1-Fiber Space as an Ample Divisor
How Coarse the Coarse Moduli Spaces for Curves Are?
Elementary Transformations of Algebraic Vector Bundles II
Discriminants of Curves of Genus 2 and Arithmetic Surfaces
On the Irreducibility of the Fürst Differential Equation of Painlevé
Study of F-purity in Dimension Two
A Note on the Existence of Some Curves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265186