Algebraic Geometry and Commutative Algebra in Honor of Masayoshi Nagata presents a collection of papers on algebraic geometry and commutative algebra in honor of Masayoshi Nagata for his significant contributions to commutative algebra. Topics covered range from power series rings and rings of invariants of finite linear groups to the convolution algebra of distributions on totally disconnected locally compact groups.

The discussion begins with a description of several formulas for enumerating certain types of objects, which may be tabular arrangements of integers called Young tableaux or some types of monomials. The next chapter explains how to establish these enumerative formulas, with emphasis on the role played by transformations of determinantal polynomials and recurrence relations satisfied by them. The book then turns to several applications of the enumerative formulas and universal identity, including including enumerative proofs of the straightening law of Doubilet-Rota-Stein and computations of Hilbert functions of polynomial ideals of certain determinantal loci. Invariant differentials and quaternion extensions are also examined, along with the moduli of Todorov surfaces and the classification problem of embedded lines in characteristic p.

This monograph will be a useful resource for practitioners and researchers in algebra and geometry.