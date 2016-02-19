Algebraic Analysis: Papers Dedicated to Professor Mikio Sato on the Occasion of his 60th Birthday, Volume II is a collection of research papers on algebraic analysis and related topics in honor to Professor Mikio Sato’s 60th birthday.

This volume is divided into 29 chapters and starts with research works concerning the fundamentals of KP equations, strings, Schottky problem, and the applications of transformation theory for nonlinear integrable systems to linear prediction problems and isospectral deformations,. The subsequent chapters contain papers on the approach to nonlinear integrable systems, the Hodge numbers, the stochastic different equation for the multi-dimensional weakly stationary process, and a method of harmonic analysis on semisimple symmetric spaces. These topics are followed by studies on the quantization of extended vortices, moduli space for Fuchsian groups, microfunctions for boundary value problems, and the issues of multi-dimensional integrable systems. The remaining chapters explore the practical aspects of pseudodifferential operators in hyperfunction theory, the elliptic solitons, and Carlson’s theorem for holomorphic functions.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and advance mathematics students.