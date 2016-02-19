Algebraic Analysis
1st Edition
Papers Dedicated to Professor Mikio Sato on the Occasion of His Sixtieth Birthday
Description
Algebraic Analysis: Papers Dedicated to Professor Mikio Sato on the Occasion of his 60th Birthday, Volume II is a collection of research papers on algebraic analysis and related topics in honor to Professor Mikio Sato’s 60th birthday.
This volume is divided into 29 chapters and starts with research works concerning the fundamentals of KP equations, strings, Schottky problem, and the applications of transformation theory for nonlinear integrable systems to linear prediction problems and isospectral deformations,. The subsequent chapters contain papers on the approach to nonlinear integrable systems, the Hodge numbers, the stochastic different equation for the multi-dimensional weakly stationary process, and a method of harmonic analysis on semisimple symmetric spaces. These topics are followed by studies on the quantization of extended vortices, moduli space for Fuchsian groups, microfunctions for boundary value problems, and the issues of multi-dimensional integrable systems. The remaining chapters explore the practical aspects of pseudodifferential operators in hyperfunction theory, the elliptic solitons, and Carlson’s theorem for holomorphic functions.
This book will prove useful to mathematicians and advance mathematics students.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume I
Contributors
KP Equations, Strings, and the Schottky Problem
A Note on the Holonomic System of Invariant Hyperfunctions on a Certain Prehomogeneous Vector Space
Applications of Transformation Theory for Nonlinear Integrable Systems to Linear Prediction Problems and Isospectral Deformations
New Local Supersymmetry in the Framework of Einstein Gravity
K3 Surfaces Related to Root Systems in E8
Wronskian Determinants and the Gröbner Representation of a Linear Differential Equation: An Approach to Nonlinear Integrable Systems
Higher Codimensional Boundary Value Problem and F-Mild Hyperfunctions
Hodge Numbers of a Kummer Covering of P2 Ramified Along a Line Configuration
On a Stochastic Difference Equation for the Multi-Dimensional Weakly Stationary Process with Discrete Time
Bäcklund Transformations of Classical Orthogonal Polynomials
A Deformation of Dirichlet's Class Number Formula
A Method of Harmonic Analysis on Semisimple Symmetric Spaces
A Note on Ehrenpreis' Fundamental Principle on a Symmetric Space
Resurgence, Quantized Canonical Transformations, and Multi-Instanton Expansions
Quantization of Extended Vortices and sDiff R3
Moduli Space for Fuchsian Groups
The Hamburger Theorem for the Epstein Zeta Functions
Microfunctions for Boundary Value Problems
Regularization of the Product of Complex Powers of Polynomials and its Application
On the Local Solvability of Fuchsian Type Partial Differential Equations
∂-b-Cohomology and the Bochner-Martinelli Kernel
Issues of Multi-Dimensional Integrable Systems
Second Microlocalization and Conical Refraction (II)
Pseudodifferential Operators in Hyperfunction Theory
Some Observations on Geometric Representations of the Superconformal Algebras and a Super Analogue of the Mumford Sheaves
New Elliptic Solitons
On the Microlocal Smoothing Effect of Dispersive Partial Differential Equations, I: Second-Order Linear Equations
Locally Prehomogeneous Spaces and their Transverse Localizations
On Carlson's Theorem for Holomorphic Functions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267944