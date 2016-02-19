Algebraic Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124004665, 9781483267944

Algebraic Analysis

1st Edition

Papers Dedicated to Professor Mikio Sato on the Occasion of His Sixtieth Birthday

Editors: Masaki Kashiwara Takahiro Kawai
eBook ISBN: 9781483267944
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1989
Page Count: 500
Description

Algebraic Analysis: Papers Dedicated to Professor Mikio Sato on the Occasion of his 60th Birthday, Volume II is a collection of research papers on algebraic analysis and related topics in honor to Professor Mikio Sato’s 60th birthday.

This volume is divided into 29 chapters and starts with research works concerning the fundamentals of KP equations, strings, Schottky problem, and the applications of transformation theory for nonlinear integrable systems to linear prediction problems and isospectral deformations,. The subsequent chapters contain papers on the approach to nonlinear integrable systems, the Hodge numbers, the stochastic different equation for the multi-dimensional weakly stationary process, and a method of harmonic analysis on semisimple symmetric spaces. These topics are followed by studies on the quantization of extended vortices, moduli space for Fuchsian groups, microfunctions for boundary value problems, and the issues of multi-dimensional integrable systems. The remaining chapters explore the practical aspects of pseudodifferential operators in hyperfunction theory, the elliptic solitons, and Carlson’s theorem for holomorphic functions.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and advance mathematics students.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume I

Contributors

KP Equations, Strings, and the Schottky Problem

A Note on the Holonomic System of Invariant Hyperfunctions on a Certain Prehomogeneous Vector Space

Applications of Transformation Theory for Nonlinear Integrable Systems to Linear Prediction Problems and Isospectral Deformations

New Local Supersymmetry in the Framework of Einstein Gravity

K3 Surfaces Related to Root Systems in E8

Wronskian Determinants and the Gröbner Representation of a Linear Differential Equation: An Approach to Nonlinear Integrable Systems

Higher Codimensional Boundary Value Problem and F-Mild Hyperfunctions

Hodge Numbers of a Kummer Covering of P2 Ramified Along a Line Configuration

On a Stochastic Difference Equation for the Multi-Dimensional Weakly Stationary Process with Discrete Time

Bäcklund Transformations of Classical Orthogonal Polynomials

A Deformation of Dirichlet's Class Number Formula

A Method of Harmonic Analysis on Semisimple Symmetric Spaces

A Note on Ehrenpreis' Fundamental Principle on a Symmetric Space

Resurgence, Quantized Canonical Transformations, and Multi-Instanton Expansions

Quantization of Extended Vortices and sDiff R3

Moduli Space for Fuchsian Groups

The Hamburger Theorem for the Epstein Zeta Functions

Microfunctions for Boundary Value Problems

Regularization of the Product of Complex Powers of Polynomials and its Application

On the Local Solvability of Fuchsian Type Partial Differential Equations

∂-b-Cohomology and the Bochner-Martinelli Kernel

Issues of Multi-Dimensional Integrable Systems

Second Microlocalization and Conical Refraction (II)

Pseudodifferential Operators in Hyperfunction Theory

Some Observations on Geometric Representations of the Superconformal Algebras and a Super Analogue of the Mumford Sheaves

New Elliptic Solitons

On the Microlocal Smoothing Effect of Dispersive Partial Differential Equations, I: Second-Order Linear Equations

Locally Prehomogeneous Spaces and their Transverse Localizations

On Carlson's Theorem for Holomorphic Functions

About the Editor

