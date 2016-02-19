Algebra, Topology, and Category Theory: A Collection of Papers in Honor of Samuel Eilenberg is a collection of papers dealing with algebra, topology, and category theory in honor of Samuel Eilenberg. Topics covered range from large modules over artin algebras to two-dimensional Poincaré duality groups, along with the homology of certain H-spaces as group ring objects. Variable quantities and variable structures in topoi are also discussed.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins by looking at the relationship between the representation theories of finitely generated and large (not finitely generated) modules over an artin algebra. The reader is then introduced to reduced bar constructions on deRham complexes; some properties of two-dimensional Poincaré duality groups; and properties invariant within equivalence types of categories. Subsequent chapters explore the work of Samuel Eilenberg in topology; local complexity of finite semigroups; global dimension of ore extensions; and the spectrum of a ringed topos.

This monograph will be a useful resource for students and practitioners of algebra and mathematics.