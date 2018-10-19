Airless Bodies of the Inner Solar System

At the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Andy Rivkin's research centers around near-infrared spectroscopy and spectrophotometry of asteroids, remotely dowsing the main belt. Much of his recent work can be found at the SMASS homepage, and a general webpage for the group he was in at MIT can be found here. He is also the Treasurer of the Division for Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society.

In his copious spare time, he listens to and plays music, and has a blog with informal recordings and a site for downloading fuller recordings as well as other, more random things.

Why We Are “The” Team - Grier is both a scientist and educator with more than twenty years of experience in distilling scientific ideas for consumption by a range of audiences. Grier’s scientific expertise includes understanding the evolution of impact crater ejecta on a variety of surfaces. Rivkin is an asteroid expert with twenty-five years of experience investigating asteroid surface compositions. Grier and Rivkin have worked successfully before on several projects including producing the textbook “Inner Planets” for Greenwood Press. Together we represent the unique combination of skill and experience to produce an excellent book on the subject of the surfaces of airless, rocky bodies in the solar system, which will be useful both for graduate students and for working scientists.