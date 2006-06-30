Aircraft System Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691363, 9781845691509

Aircraft System Safety

1st Edition

Military and Civil Aeronautical Applications

Authors: Duane Kritzinger
eBook ISBN: 9781845691509
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691363
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2006
Page Count: 376
Description

Demonstrating safety for the application of ever more complex technologies is a formidable task. System engineers often do not have the appropriate training, are unfamiliar with the range of safety approaches, tools and techniques, and their managers do not know when and how these may be applied and appropriately resourced. Aircraft system safety provides a basic skill set for designers, safety practitioners, and their managers by exploring the relationship between safety, legal liability and regulatory requirements. Different approaches to measuring safety are discussed, along with the appropriate safety criteria used in judging acceptability.

A wealth of ideas, examples, concepts, tools and approaches from diverse sources and industries is used in Aircraft system safety to bring the theory of safety concisely together in a practical and comprehensive reference. Engineering students, designers, safety assessors (and their managers), regulatory authorities (especially military), customers and projects teams should find Aircraft system safety provides an invaluable guide in appreciating the context, value and limitations of the various safety approaches used in cost-effectively accomplishing safety objectives.

Key Features

  • Explores the practical aspects of safety
  • Invaluable guide for students, designers, and safety assessors
  • Written by a leading expert in the field

Readership

Engineering students, designers, safety assessors (and their managers), regulatory authorities (especially military)

Table of Contents

Safety within the legal framework; The safety concept; Standards and regulations; Risk based approach; Goal based approach; Hazards; The fail safe dimension; The safety assessment; The safety case; Numerical probabilistic approach; Minimum equipment lists; The safety management system; Concluding observations.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845691509
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691363

About the Author

Duane Kritzinger

Duane Kritzinger is an experienced Certification and Safety Engineering specialist. His distinguishing safety expertise lies in the ability to differentiate and integrate the Safety Assessments in the design phase with the Safety Management activities in the operational phase. His certification skills cover both the military and civil aviation domains, where he not only provides expertise in the certification of products/parts/appliance, but also assists with EASA Part 21 Design Organisation Approvals (which includes the establishment of organisation processes and structures to move beyond minimum compliance towards organisational performance).

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Safety & Certification Engineer, UK

Reviews

A must-have text for all serious practitioners of system safety. …lends itself to use by both the novice and the experienced system safety practitioner as well as being appropriate for use on both sides of the Atlantic., Terry J. Gooch CSP, FAA DER, Adjunct Professor, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
This is a very useful reference which I shall be using in my taught courses. I will recommend it as a text for future Safety Assessment courses., Simon Place, Lecturer in Air Transport Engineering, Cranfield University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

