Aircraft System Safety
1st Edition
Assessments for Initial Airworthiness Certification
Description
Aircraft System Safety: Assessments for Initial Airworthiness Certification presents a practical guide for the novice safety practitioner in the more specific area of assessing aircraft system failures to show compliance to regulations such as FAR25.1302 and 1309. A case study and safety strategy beginning in chapter two shows the reader how to bring safety assessment together in a logical and efficient manner.
Written to supplement (not replace) the content of the advisory material to these regulations (e.g. AMC25.1309) as well as the main supporting reference standards (e.g. SAE ARP 4761, RTCA/DO-178, RTCA/DO-154), this book strives to amalgamate all these different documents into a consolidated strategy with simple process maps to aid in their understanding and optimise their efficient use.
Key Features
- Covers the effect of design, manufacturing, and maintenance errors and the effects of common component errors
- Evaluates the malfunctioning of multiple aircraft components and the interaction which various aircraft systems have on the ability of the aircraft to continue safe flight and landing
- Presents and defines a case study (an aircraft modification program) and a safety strategy in the second chapter, after which each of the following chapters will explore the theory of the technique required and then apply the theory to the case study
Readership
Engineers in the aviation industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, and operators, safety engineers, and civil aviation authorities concerned with design/reliability/safety of aircraft.
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- Preface
- Acknowledgements
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Introduction to System Safety Assessments
- 1.2. Conducting a System Safety Assessment
- 1.3. Regulatory context of CS/FAR2X.1309
- 1.4. The Case Study
- 2. Safety assessment strategy (with Goal Structuring Notation)
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Conducting a Goal Structuring Notation safety argument
- 2.3. The Case Study
- 2.4. Discussion
- 2.5. Conclusions
- 3. Functional Hazard Analysis
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Conducting the Functional Hazard Analysis
- 3.3. The Case Study
- 3.4. Discussion
- 3.5. Conclusions
- 4. Fault tree analysis
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Conducting the Fault Tree Analysis
- 4.3. The Case Study
- 4.4. Discussion
- 4.5. Conclusions
- 5. Failure Modes and Effects Analysis
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Conducting a Failure Modes and Effects Analysis
- 5.3. The Case Study
- 5.4. Discussion
- 5.5. Conclusions
- 6. Common Mode Analysis
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Conducting a Common Mode Analysis
- 6.3. The Case Study
- 6.4. Discussion
- 6.5. Conclusion
- 7. Particular risk analysis
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Conducting a particular risk analysis
- 7.3. The Case Study
- 7.4. Discussion
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8. Zonal Safety Analysis
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Conducting the Zonal Safety Analysis
- 8.3. The Case Study
- 8.4. Discussion
- 8.5. Conclusion
- 9. Development Assurance
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. The Development Assurance process
- 9.3. The Case Study
- 9.4. Discussion
- 9.5. Conclusions
- 10. Crew errors in the safety assessment
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. System Safety Assessment process to mitigate crew errors
- 10.3. The Case Study
- 10.4. Discussion
- 10.5. Conclusions
- 11. Continuing safety
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. The Safety Assessment’s handshake with the Safety Management System
- 11.3. Discussion
- 11.4. Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Definitions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 9th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009321
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081008898
About the Author
Duane Kritzinger
Duane Kritzinger is an experienced Certification and Safety Engineering specialist. His distinguishing safety expertise lies in the ability to differentiate and integrate the Safety Assessments in the design phase with the Safety Management activities in the operational phase. His certification skills cover both the military and civil aviation domains, where he not only provides expertise in the certification of products/parts/appliance, but also assists with EASA Part 21 Design Organisation Approvals (which includes the establishment of organisation processes and structures to move beyond minimum compliance towards organisational performance).
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Safety & Certification Engineer, UK