Aircraft Performance
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Aircraft performance is one of the key aspects of the aircraft industry. Starting with the consideration that performance theory is the defining factor in aircraft design, the author then covers the measurement of performance for the certification, management and operation of aircraft. This practical book discusses performance measures which relate to airworthiness certificates (a legal requirement), as well as those needed when compiling the aircraft performance manual for the aircraft. In addition, operational performance is covered, including the financial considerations required by airlines to ensure maximisation of commercial return.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of aircraft performance
- Includes flight measurement of performance, including airworthiness, certification and the performance manual
Readership
Senior undergraduates and postgraduates on aeronautical engineering degrees. Professional aeronautical engineers. Flight engineers
Table of Contents
An introduction to the performance of fixed wing aircraft
The atmosphere and air data measurement
The force system of the aircraft and the equations of motion
Cruising performance
Climb and descent performance
Take-off and landing performance
Aircraft manoeuvre performance
Aircraft performance measurement and data handling
Scheduled performance
The application of performance
Performance examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 5th March 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340758977
About the Author
Martin E. Eshelby
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Aeronautics, Cranfield University, UK
Reviews
"This is a very practical book....it should appeal to students, pilots and others who seek not only proper orders of magnitude for the classical set of performance factors, but also the appropriate equations through which to determine them." --The Aeronautical Journal, June 2000