Aircraft Performance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340758977

Aircraft Performance

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Martin E. Eshelby
Paperback ISBN: 9780340758977
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th March 2000
Page Count: 352
Description

Aircraft performance is one of the key aspects of the aircraft industry. Starting with the consideration that performance theory is the defining factor in aircraft design, the author then covers the measurement of performance for the certification, management and operation of aircraft. This practical book discusses performance measures which relate to airworthiness certificates (a legal requirement), as well as those needed when compiling the aircraft performance manual for the aircraft. In addition, operational performance is covered, including the financial considerations required by airlines to ensure maximisation of commercial return.

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of aircraft performance
  • Includes flight measurement of performance, including airworthiness, certification and the performance manual

Readership

Senior undergraduates and postgraduates on aeronautical engineering degrees. Professional aeronautical engineers. Flight engineers

Table of Contents

An introduction to the performance of fixed wing aircraft
The atmosphere and air data measurement
The force system of the aircraft and the equations of motion
Cruising performance
Climb and descent performance
Take-off and landing performance
Aircraft manoeuvre performance
Aircraft performance measurement and data handling
Scheduled performance
The application of performance
Performance examples

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780340758977

About the Author

Martin E. Eshelby

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Aeronautics, Cranfield University, UK

Reviews

"This is a very practical book....it should appeal to students, pilots and others who seek not only proper orders of magnitude for the classical set of performance factors, but also the appropriate equations through which to determine them." --The Aeronautical Journal, June 2000

