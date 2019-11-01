Air Route Networks through Complex Networks Theory
1st Edition
Description
Air Route Networks through Complex Networks Theory connects theory research with network connectivity analysis, providing practitioners with the tools they need to develop more efficient, resilient and profitable air route networks. The book helps airline route planners and executives create more robust route networks that are less vulnerable to disruptions, such as node isolation. The book further explores errors and attacks in complex networks, strategies for detecting critical nodes and cascading failure models to assess and maximize robustness. The book explains how to measure air route network connectivity with complex network representations.
Air transport is among the most dynamic and toughest competition industries in today’s global economy. The quality of air route network design is a key strategic factor in an airline’s viability. These robust networks provide for more stable and secure carrier operations vs. those based simply on existing supply and demand volumes.
Node-specific and network-specific representations are covered, along with in-depth coverage of connectivity in special and temporal networks. These collective tools serve as a guide for practitioners seeking to apply complex network theory to the airline industry.
Key Features
- Presents complex networks theory research results applied to airline transportation networks
- Examines airline network robustness in the face of disruptions, providing strategies for detecting critical nodes of air transport networks
- Provides historical perspective on the economic, political, technical, and geographical constraints that influence airline route portfolios
- Connects data from valuable tools, such as navpoints, area control centers (ACC), and flight information centers, with air network modeling
- Studies spreading-related phenomena, such as rumors, and disease contagions, and how these affect the airline industry
Readership
Transportation researchers and practitioners in the airline industry, State and federal policy decisions makers, and planners, Employees of government agencies, such as FAA or DOT, as well as their European or Asian counterparts
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. The airline industry
3. Air route networks
4. Connectivity in air route networks
5. Robustness of air route networks
6. Spreading phenomena in air route networks
7. Conclusions and future research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126653
About the Author
Jose Sallan
Jose M. Sallan is an industrial engineer, and received his PhD from UPC. His primary research interests are the analysis of air route networks through complex networks theory, and the application of social sciences research methods to the fields of marketing and human resource management. He has published numerous journal articles, including several in Elsevier journals, Journal of Air Transport Management, Journal of Transport Geography, and Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Management, Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya – BarcelonaTech (UPC), in Barcelona, Spain
Oriol Lordan
Oriol Lordan is an aerospace engineer, and received his PhD from UPC. His primary research interest is the analysis of air route networks through complex networks theory. He is also interested in the application of operational research to model the different stages of airline and airport operations. He has published numerous journal articles, including several in Elsevier journals, Journal of Air Transport Management, Journal of Transport Geography, and Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Management, Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya - BarcelonaTech (UPC)