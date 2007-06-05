AID for Immunoglobulin Diversity, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Discovery of Activation-Induced Cytidine Deaminase, the Engraver of Antibody Memory
DNA Deamination in Immunity: Aid in the Context of Its Apobec Relatives
The Role of Activation Induced Deaminase in Antibody Diversification and Chromosome Translocations
Targeting of AID-mediated Sequence Diversification by cis-acting Determinants
AID-initiated Purposeful Mutations in Immunoglobulin Genes
Post-translational AID Regulation
Beyond SHM and CSR: AID and Related Cytidine Deaminases in the Host Response to Viral Infection
AID expression and tumorigenesis
Pathophysiology of B Cell Intrinsic Immunoglobulin Class Switch Recombination Deficiencies
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long established and highly respected serial, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 5th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545929
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737069
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA