Agroecosystem Diversity

Paulo holds a doctorate in Animal Science from Universidade Estadual Paulista Júlio de Mesquita Filho (UNESP). His thesis was carried out at INRA-FR and investigated diet selection by grazing animals. He is Professor Titular at the Faculty of Agronomy of UFRGS, since 1997. He was Visiting Scientist at FAO for the theme of integrated crop-livestock systems (ICLS), and Coordinator of the Animal Science Advisory Committee of the National Counsel of Technological and Scientific Development (CNPq), member of the Committee on Low Carbon Agriculture, of the Advisory Council of Alianza del Pastizal/BirdLife International. He is Vice-President of the Brazilian Society of Animal Production. He holds a level 1A research productivity grant from CNPq; leader of the Grazing Ecology Research Group. He is author of 180 peer-reviewed papers, 81 book chapters, and edited 8 books. His papers have 1370 citations on Web of Science and Scopus, H factor 15 e 16, respectively, and 2439 citations and h-index 25 on Google Scholar. He scores 36.69 on Research Gate. He was Guest Editor on 4 international journals. His research approach is focused on the management and functioning of pastoral ecosystems, and ICLS. He leads the Coordination of PISA Extension Program reaching ~1050 small stakeholders in Brazil, and currently coordinates the UFRGS Postgraduate Course in Animal Science.