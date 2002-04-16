Agriculture and Food Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510303, 9780080527444

Agriculture and Food Production, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: G.G. Khachatourians Dilip K Arora
eBook ISBN: 9780080527444
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510303
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th April 2002
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
252.73
214.82
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
260.00
221.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
215.00
182.75
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Editorial Board for Volume 2. Contributors. 1. Brewer's Yeast: genetics and biotechnology (J. Polaina). 2. Genetic diversity of yeasts in wine production (T. Benitez, A.C. Codón). 3. Fungal carotenoids (C. Echavarri-Erasun, E.A. Johnson). 4. Edible fungi: biotechnological approaches (R.D. Rai, O.P. Ahlawat). 5. Single cell proteins from fungi and yeasts (U.O. Ugalde, J.I. Castrillo). 6. Cereal fermentation by fungi (C.-H. Lee, Sang Sun Lee). 7. Mycotoxins contaminating cereal grain crops: their occurrence and toxicity (D. Bhatnagar, R. Brown, K. Ehrlich, T.E. Cleveland). 8. Emerging strategies to control fungal diseases in vegetables (P.K. Pandey, K.K. Pandey). 9. Biological control of postharvest diseases of fruits and vegetables (A. El Ghaouth, C. Wilson, M. Wisniewski, S. Droby, J.L. Smilanick, L. Korsten). 10. Biological weed control with pathogen: search for candidates to applications (S.M. Boyetchko, E.N. Rosskopf, A.J. Ceasar, R. Charudattan). 11. Biotechnology of arbuscular mycorrhizas (M. Giovannetti, L. Avio). 12. Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi as biostimulants and bioprotectants of crops (L.J.C. Xavier, S.M. Boyetchko). Keyword index.

Description

This volume of Applied Mycology and Biotechnology completes the set of two volumes dedicated to the coverage of recent developments on the theme "Agriculture and Food Production". The first volume provided overview on fungal physiology, metabolism, genetics and biotechnology and highlighted their connection with particular applications to food production. The second volume examines various specific applications of mycology and fungal biotechnology to food production and processing. In the second volume coverage on two remaining areas of the theme, food crop production and applications in the foods and beverages sector, is presented.

The interdisciplinary and complex nature of the subject area, combined with the need to consider the sustainability of agri-food practices, its economics and industrial perspectives, requires a certain focus and selectivity of subjects. In this context the recent literature contained in this work will help readers arrive at comprehensive, in depth information on the role of fungi in agricultural food and feed technology.

As a professional reference this book is targeted towards agri-food producer research establishments, government and academic units. Teachers and students, both in undergraduate and graduate studies, in departments of food science, food technology, food engineering, microbiology, applied molecular genetics and biotechnology will also find this work useful.

Readership

Preface. Editorial Board for Volume 2. Contributors. 1. Brewer's Yeast: genetics and biotechnology (J. Polaina). 2. Genetic diversity of yeasts in wine production (T. Benitez, A.C. Codón). 3. Fungal carotenoids (C. Echavarri-Erasun, E.A. Johnson). 4. Edible fungi: biotechnological approaches (R.D. Rai, O.P. Ahlawat). 5. Single cell proteins from fungi and yeasts (U.O. Ugalde, J.I. Castrillo). 6. Cereal fermentation by fungi (C.-H. Lee, Sang Sun Lee). 7. Mycotoxins contaminating cereal grain crops: their occurrence and toxicity (D. Bhatnagar, R. Brown, K. Ehrlich, T.E. Cleveland). 8. Emerging strategies to control fungal diseases in vegetables (P.K. Pandey, K.K. Pandey). 9. Biological control of postharvest diseases of fruits and vegetables (A. El Ghaouth, C. Wilson, M. Wisniewski, S. Droby, J.L. Smilanick, L. Korsten). 10. Biological weed control with pathogen: search for candidates to applications (S.M. Boyetchko, E.N. Rosskopf, A.J. Ceasar, R. Charudattan). 11. Biotechnology of arbuscular mycorrhizas (M. Giovannetti, L. Avio). 12. Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi as biostimulants and bioprotectants of crops (L.J.C. Xavier, S.M. Boyetchko). Keyword index.

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080527444
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510303

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

G.G. Khachatourians Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Microbiology & Food Sciences, College of Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 5A8, Canada

Dilip K Arora Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.