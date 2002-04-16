Agriculture and Food Production, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Editorial Board for Volume 2. Contributors. 1. Brewer's Yeast: genetics and biotechnology (J. Polaina). 2. Genetic diversity of yeasts in wine production (T. Benitez, A.C. Codón). 3. Fungal carotenoids (C. Echavarri-Erasun, E.A. Johnson). 4. Edible fungi: biotechnological approaches (R.D. Rai, O.P. Ahlawat). 5. Single cell proteins from fungi and yeasts (U.O. Ugalde, J.I. Castrillo). 6. Cereal fermentation by fungi (C.-H. Lee, Sang Sun Lee). 7. Mycotoxins contaminating cereal grain crops: their occurrence and toxicity (D. Bhatnagar, R. Brown, K. Ehrlich, T.E. Cleveland). 8. Emerging strategies to control fungal diseases in vegetables (P.K. Pandey, K.K. Pandey). 9. Biological control of postharvest diseases of fruits and vegetables (A. El Ghaouth, C. Wilson, M. Wisniewski, S. Droby, J.L. Smilanick, L. Korsten). 10. Biological weed control with pathogen: search for candidates to applications (S.M. Boyetchko, E.N. Rosskopf, A.J. Ceasar, R. Charudattan). 11. Biotechnology of arbuscular mycorrhizas (M. Giovannetti, L. Avio). 12. Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi as biostimulants and bioprotectants of crops (L.J.C. Xavier, S.M. Boyetchko). Keyword index.
Description
This volume of Applied Mycology and Biotechnology completes the set of two volumes dedicated to the coverage of recent developments on the theme "Agriculture and Food Production". The first volume provided overview on fungal physiology, metabolism, genetics and biotechnology and highlighted their connection with particular applications to food production. The second volume examines various specific applications of mycology and fungal biotechnology to food production and processing. In the second volume coverage on two remaining areas of the theme, food crop production and applications in the foods and beverages sector, is presented.
The interdisciplinary and complex nature of the subject area, combined with the need to consider the sustainability of agri-food practices, its economics and industrial perspectives, requires a certain focus and selectivity of subjects. In this context the recent literature contained in this work will help readers arrive at comprehensive, in depth information on the role of fungi in agricultural food and feed technology.
As a professional reference this book is targeted towards agri-food producer research establishments, government and academic units. Teachers and students, both in undergraduate and graduate studies, in departments of food science, food technology, food engineering, microbiology, applied molecular genetics and biotechnology will also find this work useful.
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 16th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527444
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510303
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
G.G. Khachatourians Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Microbiology & Food Sciences, College of Agriculture, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 5A8, Canada
Dilip K Arora Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India