This book, which deals comprehensively with agricultural insurance, is the second edition of a book that was published in 1967. The book first deals with the nature of agricultural risks and their insurability. The second part describes the principles and practices of the main types of insurance currently applied to agriculture in different countries. The third and last part is a critical examination of the applicability of the techniques of crop and livestock insurance so far evolved in developed countries to developing countries, and also the possibilities of international reinsurance of national crop insurance systems.