Agricultural Insurance
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice and Application to Developing Countries
Description
This book, which deals comprehensively with agricultural insurance, is the second edition of a book that was published in 1967. The book first deals with the nature of agricultural risks and their insurability. The second part describes the principles and practices of the main types of insurance currently applied to agriculture in different countries. The third and last part is a critical examination of the applicability of the techniques of crop and livestock insurance so far evolved in developed countries to developing countries, and also the possibilities of international reinsurance of national crop insurance systems.
Readership
For those studying the principles of insurance applied to agriculture; and for those wanting to establish forms of such insurance, particularly in the developing countries.
Table of Contents
(partial) Agricultural risks and their insurability: Risks in agriculture
Different ways of meeting agricultural risks
Insurability of agricultural risks
Actuarial consideration of agricultural risks
Insurance organizations with reference to agriculture: Private insurance
Public insurance
Reinsurance
Crop insurance: Object and types of crop insurance
Specific risk crop insurance: against hail
All-risk crop insurance
Livestock insurance: Importance and forms of livestock insurance
Insurance of livestock: general
Insurance of livestock against specific risks and slaughter stock
Farm property insurance: Farm fire insurance
Agriculture and forestry vehicles insurance
Personal and liability insurance for farmers
Agricultural insurance in developing countries
Comprehensive bibliography.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st May 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285764
About the Author
P. K. Ray
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, Rome, Italy