Agricultural Insurance - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080257877, 9781483285764

Agricultural Insurance

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice and Application to Developing Countries

Authors: P. K. Ray
eBook ISBN: 9781483285764
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st May 1981
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book, which deals comprehensively with agricultural insurance, is the second edition of a book that was published in 1967. The book first deals with the nature of agricultural risks and their insurability. The second part describes the principles and practices of the main types of insurance currently applied to agriculture in different countries. The third and last part is a critical examination of the applicability of the techniques of crop and livestock insurance so far evolved in developed countries to developing countries, and also the possibilities of international reinsurance of national crop insurance systems.

Readership

For those studying the principles of insurance applied to agriculture; and for those wanting to establish forms of such insurance, particularly in the developing countries.

Table of Contents

(partial) Agricultural risks and their insurability: Risks in agriculture

Different ways of meeting agricultural risks

Insurability of agricultural risks

Actuarial consideration of agricultural risks

Insurance organizations with reference to agriculture: Private insurance

Public insurance

Reinsurance

Crop insurance: Object and types of crop insurance

Specific risk crop insurance: against hail

All-risk crop insurance

Livestock insurance: Importance and forms of livestock insurance

Insurance of livestock: general

Insurance of livestock against specific risks and slaughter stock

Farm property insurance: Farm fire insurance

Agriculture and forestry vehicles insurance

Personal and liability insurance for farmers

Agricultural insurance in developing countries

Comprehensive bibliography.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285764

About the Author

P. K. Ray

Affiliations and Expertise

Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, Rome, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.