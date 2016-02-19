Agricultural Decision Making
1st Edition
Anthropological Contributions to Rural Development
Description
Agricultural Decision Making: Anthropological Contributions to Rural Development presents the impact of farmers' choices in agricultural production. This book discusses how individual decisions determine household profits and well-being, capital requirements, land use, and the adoption of technology.
Organized into three parts encompassing 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theoretical and methodological questions concerning the use of formal models in evaluating the alternatives open to farmers. This text then explores the patterns of agricultural choices within one rural community. Other chapters consider the implications of decision-making research for agricultural development policy and explore the decision-making context of aid programs. This book discusses as well the impacts of nonagricultural alternatives on agricultural decisions. The final chapter deals with various policy and development programs for agricultural development.
This book is a valuable resource for economic anthropologists, historians, economists, agricultural economists, rural sociologists, psychologists, farmers, and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction: Development Issues and Economic Anthropology
Anthropology and the World Food Crisis
Overview of the Volume
Some Issues and a New Role for Agriculture
The Historical Perspective on Intensification and Development
Economic Anthropology and Research Perspectives
Issues in Agricultural Decision Research
References
Part I Theoretical Issues and Methodological Perspectives
Chapter 2 The Limits of Formalism in Agricultural Decision Research
Predicting Observed Outcomes from Formal Models in Economic Anthropology
The Irreducible Need for Ethnography: Political Considerations
Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 A Theory of Real-Life Choice: Applications to Agricultural Decisions
Introduction
Outline of the Theory
Aspects
Stage 1
Stage 2
Decision Trees
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 The Statistical Behavior Approach: The Choice Between Wage Labor and Cash Cropping in Rural Belize
Studying Economic Choice
Economic Conditions in Rural Belize
Research Sites
The Costs of Living in the Two Villages
The Choice between Wage Labor and Cash Cropping
Statistical Analysis
Ethnographic Interpretation
Practical Implications
Advantages and Limitations of Statistical Analysis
Appendix: Statistical Methods
References
Chapter 5 The AttentivePreattentive Distinction in Agricultural Decision Making
Introduction
Definition of Preattentive Processes and Some Agricultural Examples
Stage 1 and "Ethnoagronomy"
Preattentive Assumptions Made by Farmers and Agronomists; Resulting Difficulties in Communication and Innovation
Evaluation of New Agricultural Technology
Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 CostBenefit Analysis: A Test of Alternative Methodologies
Research Goals
Traditional Economic Analysis
Chayanov's Theory of Agricultural Decisions
Distinctive Characteristics of the Family Farm
The Family Cycle and Agricultural Decisions
Profit Calculations and Returns to Labor
Possible Distortions in the Traditional Economic Calculations
Returns to LaborSmaller Farms
Returns to LaborBigger Families
Qualitative Costs and Benefits
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7 Risk and Uncertainty in Agricultural Decision Making
Normative Economics: Decision Making without Distinguishing Risk and Uncertainty
Decision Making under Uncertainty: Predicting Behavior
Data and Tests
Discussion
References
Chapter 8 Forecasts, Decisions, and the Farmer's Response to Uncertain Environments
Introduction
The Processing of Information
The Formulation of Expectations
Expectations and the Farmer's Response to Uncertain Environments
Summary
References
Chapter 9 Management Style: A Concept and a Method for the Analysis of Family-Operated Agricultural Enterprise
Introduction
The Concept of Management Style
The Folk Categories of Management Style
Criteria for Management Style and the Making of a Scale
Social Causes and Correlates of Management Style: A Summary
References
Part II Patterns of Agricultural Decisions
Chapter 10 Agricultural Business Choices in a Mexican Village
Cuanajo and Its History of Business Complexity
The Business Opportunity Map of Cuanajo
Returns on Investments in Cuanajo's Businesses
Business Entry Decisions
Agricultural Business Combinations
Choices of Agricultural Businesses
Summary
References
Chapter 11 Agrarian Reform and Economic Development: When Is a Landlord a Client and a Sharecropper His Patron?
Introduction
Mexico's Ejido System
Methodology
Factor Shares by Economic Analysis
Discussion of the Sharecropping System
Effects of the Sharecropping System
Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Stratification and Decision Making in the Use of New Agricultural Technology
Introduction
Model 1The Homogeneity Model
Model 2The Linear Model
Model 3The Middle-Class Conservatism Model
Model 4The Modified Middle-Class Conservatism Model
Historical and Ethnographic Background
Wealth Homogeneity or Heterogeneity?
Wealth and Adoption of New TechnologyChemical Fertilizer
Economics of Corn Production
The Economics of Pradera Production
Wealth and Pradera Adoption in 1977
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part III Agricultural Development Policy and Programs
Chapter 13 Decision Making and Policymaking in Rural Development
Do Attitudes Make a Difference?
Poor Farmers Profit When They Can
Rural Poverty as Social Process
Policy Implications
References
Chapter 14 Agricultural Decision Making in Foreign Assistance: An Anthropological Analysis
Introduction
The Ideological Setting
The Organizational Setting
The Decision-Making Process
The Challenge of the New Directions Congressional Mandate
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 395
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 24th October 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268415