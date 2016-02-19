Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: Development Issues and Economic Anthropology

Anthropology and the World Food Crisis

Overview of the Volume

Some Issues and a New Role for Agriculture

The Historical Perspective on Intensification and Development

Economic Anthropology and Research Perspectives

Issues in Agricultural Decision Research

References

Part I Theoretical Issues and Methodological Perspectives

Chapter 2 The Limits of Formalism in Agricultural Decision Research

Predicting Observed Outcomes from Formal Models in Economic Anthropology

The Irreducible Need for Ethnography: Political Considerations

Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 A Theory of Real-Life Choice: Applications to Agricultural Decisions

Introduction

Outline of the Theory

Aspects

Stage 1

Stage 2

Decision Trees

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 The Statistical Behavior Approach: The Choice Between Wage Labor and Cash Cropping in Rural Belize

Studying Economic Choice

Economic Conditions in Rural Belize

Research Sites

The Costs of Living in the Two Villages

The Choice between Wage Labor and Cash Cropping

Statistical Analysis

Ethnographic Interpretation

Practical Implications

Advantages and Limitations of Statistical Analysis

Appendix: Statistical Methods

References

Chapter 5 The AttentivePreattentive Distinction in Agricultural Decision Making

Introduction

Definition of Preattentive Processes and Some Agricultural Examples

Stage 1 and "Ethnoagronomy"

Preattentive Assumptions Made by Farmers and Agronomists; Resulting Difficulties in Communication and Innovation

Evaluation of New Agricultural Technology

Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 CostBenefit Analysis: A Test of Alternative Methodologies

Research Goals

Traditional Economic Analysis

Chayanov's Theory of Agricultural Decisions

Distinctive Characteristics of the Family Farm

The Family Cycle and Agricultural Decisions

Profit Calculations and Returns to Labor

Possible Distortions in the Traditional Economic Calculations

Returns to LaborSmaller Farms

Returns to LaborBigger Families

Qualitative Costs and Benefits

Conclusion

References

Chapter 7 Risk and Uncertainty in Agricultural Decision Making

Normative Economics: Decision Making without Distinguishing Risk and Uncertainty

Decision Making under Uncertainty: Predicting Behavior

Data and Tests

Discussion

References

Chapter 8 Forecasts, Decisions, and the Farmer's Response to Uncertain Environments

Introduction

The Processing of Information

The Formulation of Expectations

Expectations and the Farmer's Response to Uncertain Environments

Summary

References

Chapter 9 Management Style: A Concept and a Method for the Analysis of Family-Operated Agricultural Enterprise

Introduction

The Concept of Management Style

The Folk Categories of Management Style

Criteria for Management Style and the Making of a Scale

Social Causes and Correlates of Management Style: A Summary

References

Part II Patterns of Agricultural Decisions

Chapter 10 Agricultural Business Choices in a Mexican Village

Cuanajo and Its History of Business Complexity

The Business Opportunity Map of Cuanajo

Returns on Investments in Cuanajo's Businesses

Business Entry Decisions

Agricultural Business Combinations

Choices of Agricultural Businesses

Summary

References

Chapter 11 Agrarian Reform and Economic Development: When Is a Landlord a Client and a Sharecropper His Patron?

Introduction

Mexico's Ejido System

Methodology

Factor Shares by Economic Analysis

Discussion of the Sharecropping System

Effects of the Sharecropping System

Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 12 Stratification and Decision Making in the Use of New Agricultural Technology

Introduction

Model 1The Homogeneity Model

Model 2The Linear Model

Model 3The Middle-Class Conservatism Model

Model 4The Modified Middle-Class Conservatism Model

Historical and Ethnographic Background

Wealth Homogeneity or Heterogeneity?

Wealth and Adoption of New TechnologyChemical Fertilizer

Economics of Corn Production

The Economics of Pradera Production

Wealth and Pradera Adoption in 1977

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part III Agricultural Development Policy and Programs

Chapter 13 Decision Making and Policymaking in Rural Development

Do Attitudes Make a Difference?

Poor Farmers Profit When They Can

Rural Poverty as Social Process

Policy Implications

References

Chapter 14 Agricultural Decision Making in Foreign Assistance: An Anthropological Analysis

Introduction

The Ideological Setting

The Organizational Setting

The Decision-Making Process

The Challenge of the New Directions Congressional Mandate

References

Subject Index