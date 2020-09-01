Section 1. Oxidative Stress and Ageing

Oxidative stress and markers of frailty in elderly

Skin ageing and oxidative stress

Cardiovascular disease in ageing and the role of oxidative stress.

Aging, oxidative stress and the liver

Arthritis as a disease of ageing and changes in antioxidant status

Diabetes as a disease of ageing

Menopause-and oxidative stress

Insulin signaling pathway, oxidative stress: implications for ageing

NADPH Oxidase and oxidative stress

Cytochrome P450 and nitroxidative stress

Nrf2-regulated antioxidant genes and ageing- antioxidant genes

Guanylate cyclase signalling, reactive oxygen species and longevity: implications and applications for human kind

Caloric restriction reactive oxygen species and longevity

DJ-1 in oxidative stress: implications for ageing

Section 2. Antioxidants and Ageing

Oxidative stress and antioxidants in elderly women

Antioxidants, vegetarian diets and aging

Enteral nutrition to increase anti-oxidant defenses in elderly patients

Herbs and spices in ageing

Coenzyme Q10 as an antioxidant in the elderly

Vitamin c and physical performance in the elderly

Tryptophan and melatonin-enriched fruits to improve antioxidant status in ageing

Vitamin C and skin, bone, and brain ageing

S-equol, An antioxidant metabolite of soy daidzein and oxidative stress in ageing: a focus on skin and the cardiovascular system

Magnesium, oxidative stress and aging muscle

Late life depression and antioxidant supplements

Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory role of melatonin in Alzheimer's neurodegeneration

Mitochondria-targeted antioxidants in Alzheimer’s disease

Heart failure as a disease of ageing, supplemental vitamin D, and oxidative stress

Antioxidant vitamins and cardiovascular disease in ageing

Hypertension, menopause and natural antioxidants in foods and the diet

Antioxidant effects of spices in arthritis

Lycopene and Other Antioxidants in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women

Zinc, oxidative stress in the elderly and implications for inflammation

Anti-oxidant supplementation in the elderly and leukocytes

Metabolic Mobilization Strategies to Enhance Plant-Based Dietary Antioxidants for Type 2 Diabetes Management

Pandan as an antioxidant and use in menopausal scenarios

Solanum lycopersocum species and antioxidants: implications for ageing Prof. R.

Arenga pinnata fruits and antioxidants: implications for ageing

Piper betle (Piperaceae family of plants) and ageing protection in relation to oxidative stress

Use of Vitamin E in cognitive ageing

Glutathione as a nutraceutical in ageing

Cherries and their fractions with antioxidant activity: implications for ageing

Nanocarriers and antioxidant delivery for ageing

Paeonia lactiflora Pall. Flowers and antioxidant potential: implications for ageing

Resveratrol and antioxidant activity in ageing

Section 3 Models of Aging

Fishers rats as models of ageing

Models of ageing: ovariectomised animals to study menopause

Animal models of Alzheimer’s disease

Animal models of ageing and cardiovascular disease: hypertension and beyond

Caenorhabditis elegansas a model on ageing research

In vitro models of ageing and application