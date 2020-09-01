Aging
2nd Edition
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants
Description
Aging: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants, Second Edition bridges the trans-disciplinary divide and covers the science of oxidative stress in aging and the therapeutic use of natural antioxidants in the food matrix in a single volume. The second edition covers new trials and investigations used to determine the comprehensive properties of antioxidants, food items and extracts, as well as any adverse properties they may have. It has been updated to include new clinical human trials and a new section dedicated to animal models of aging. Throughtout the book the processes within the science of oxidative stress are described in concert with other processes, such as apoptosis, cell signaling, and receptor mediated responses. This approach recognizes that diseases are often multifactorial, and oxidative stress is a single component of this.Gerontologists, geriatricians, nutritionists, and dieticians are separated by divergent skills and professional disciplines that need to be bridged to advance preventative as well as treatment strategies. While gerontologists and geriatricians may study the underlying processes of aging, they are less likely to be conversant in the science of nutrition and dietetics. On the other hand, nutritionists and dietitians are less conversant with the detailed clinical background and science of gerontology. This book addresses this gap and brings each of these disciplines to bear on the processes inherent in the oxidative stress of aging. This will aid in better research, treatment and outcome for patients.
Key Features
- Compares information related to mitochondrial oxidative stress in one disease to diet-related strategies in other unrelated diseases
- Provides an understanding of cell signalling leading to new suggestions of preventative or therapeutic strategies
- Includes a new section dedicated to animal models of aging
Readership
Researchers of aging, gerontologists, geriatricians, nutritionists and dieticians
Table of Contents
Section 1. Oxidative Stress and Ageing
Oxidative stress and markers of frailty in elderly
Skin ageing and oxidative stress
Cardiovascular disease in ageing and the role of oxidative stress.
Aging, oxidative stress and the liver
Arthritis as a disease of ageing and changes in antioxidant status
Diabetes as a disease of ageing
Menopause-and oxidative stress
Insulin signaling pathway, oxidative stress: implications for ageing
NADPH Oxidase and oxidative stress
Cytochrome P450 and nitroxidative stress
Nrf2-regulated antioxidant genes and ageing- antioxidant genes
Guanylate cyclase signalling, reactive oxygen species and longevity: implications and applications for human kind
Caloric restriction reactive oxygen species and longevity
DJ-1 in oxidative stress: implications for ageing
Section 2. Antioxidants and Ageing
Oxidative stress and antioxidants in elderly women
Antioxidants, vegetarian diets and aging
Enteral nutrition to increase anti-oxidant defenses in elderly patients
Herbs and spices in ageing
Coenzyme Q10 as an antioxidant in the elderly
Vitamin c and physical performance in the elderly
Tryptophan and melatonin-enriched fruits to improve antioxidant status in ageing
Vitamin C and skin, bone, and brain ageing
S-equol, An antioxidant metabolite of soy daidzein and oxidative stress in ageing: a focus on skin and the cardiovascular system
Magnesium, oxidative stress and aging muscle
Late life depression and antioxidant supplements
Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory role of melatonin in Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration Jalisco, CP 45150, Mexico. E-mail: espiral17@gmail.com
Mitochondria-targeted antioxidants in Alzheimer’s disease
Heart failure as a disease of ageing, supplemental vitamin D, and oxidative stress
Antioxidant vitamins and cardiovascular disease in ageing
Hypertension, menopause and natural antioxidants in foods and the diet
Antioxidant effects of spices in arthritis
Lycopene and Other Antioxidants in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women
Zinc, oxidative stress in the elderly and implications for inflammation
Anti-oxidant supplementation in the elderly and leukocytes
Metabolic Mobilization Strategies to Enhance Plant-Based Dietary Antioxidants for Type 2 Diabetes Management
Pandan as an antioxidant and use in menopausal scenarios
Solanum lycopersocum species and antioxidants: implications for ageing Prof. R.
Arenga pinnata fruits and antioxidants: implications for ageing
Piper betle (Piperaceae family of plants) and ageing protection in relation to oxidative stress
Use of Vitamin E in cognitive ageing
Glutathione as a nutraceutical in ageing
Cherries and their fractions with antioxidant activity: implications for ageing
Nanocarriers and antioxidant delivery for ageing
Paeonia lactiflora Pall. Flowers and antioxidant potential: implications for ageing
Resveratrol and antioxidant activity in ageing
Section 3 Models of Aging
Fishers rats as models of ageing
Models of ageing: ovariectomised animals to study menopause
Animal models of Alzheimer’s disease
Animal models of ageing and cardiovascular disease: hypertension and beyond
Caenorhabditis elegansas a model on ageing research
In vitro models of ageing and application
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186985
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London, UK
Vinood Patel
Vinood B. Patel, BSc, PhD, FRSC, is currently a Reader in Clinical Biochemistry at the University of Westminster and honorary fellow at King’s College London (Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences Division and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics). He presently directs studies on molecular and metabolic pathways involved in organ disease, particularly related to subcellular organelles and cell death. He directs research into the role of nutrients, antioxidants, phytochemicals, minerals, toxins and macronutrients. Other areas of interest are identifying new biomarkers that can be used for the diagnosis and prognosis of disease and understanding oxidative stress. Dr Patel graduated from the University of Portsmouth with a degree in Pharmacology and completed his PhD in protein metabolism from King’s College London in 1997. His postdoctoral work was carried out at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical School studying structural-functional alterations to mitochondrial ribosomes, where he developed novel techniques to characterize their biophysical properties. Dr Patel is a nationally and internationally recognized liver researcher and was involved in several NIH-funded biomedical grants. Dr Patel has edited more than 20 biomedical books in the area of nutrition, health and disease and has published over 150 articles In 2014, he was elected as a Fellow to the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry for bridging the academic and intellectual gap between chemistry and biological function.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology University of Westminster, London, UK